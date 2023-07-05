HMC personnel among 16 accused of corruption and bribery in Qatar

Qatar has cracked down on corruption and other such crimes over the past years.

Qatar’s Public Prosecution has referred 16 suspects, including four employees from Hamad Medical Corporation, to criminal court for their alleged involvement in various illegal activities, including bribery, Qatar News Agency reported.

These activities comprise “bribery, misuse of authority, misappropriation of public funds, infringement of tender-related freedom and safety, and engaging in money laundering,” a statement read.

An investigation found the employees took advantage of their positions within Hamad Medical Corporation by showing preferential treatment to specific companies owned by the other defendants, the statement added.

The suspects allegedly facilitated the procurement of contracts for these companies to supply medical materials and supplies to Hamad Medical Corporation in exchange for monetary gains.

Substantial evidence was gathered and accepted by the accused individuals, prompting the Public Prosecutor to issue an order for their transfer to the appropriate criminal court to face punishment for the charges levelled against them.

Doha News reached out to authorities for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

Qatar has cracked down on corruption and other such crimes over the past years.

Most notably in 2021, Qatar’s former financial minister, Ali Shareef El-Emadi was arrested over allegations of abuse of power and misuse of public funds.

At the time, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani swiftly replaced El Emadi with Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, the former Minister of Trade and Industry.

Corruption watchdog Transparency International ranks Qatar among the least corrupt in the region in 2020, with a score of 63 out of 100.