HMC and PHCC medical fees for visitors only, Qatar’s health ministry clarifies

The first phase of the health mechanism is only applicable to visitors.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the phased implementation of charges for local medical treatments on Wednesday, clarifying circulating social media claims over specified fees for visitors and residents.

In a statement, the MoPH confirmed the gradual application of medical treatment charges at the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), per the latest decisions of Qatar’s Health Minister Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari.

The clarification was issued after local media and social media users circulated reports detailing specific charges for a number of medical services, allegedly for ‘all’ individuals in Qatar.

Determining fees for medical treatment services in the government health sector for visitors pic.twitter.com/fB01QeMCgn — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) October 4, 2023

However, the health ministry said the first phase is only applicable to visitors and not residents, though the statement fell short of listing the charges for each service.

Citizens, resigned and “other exempted categories” will still receive free treatment per Qatar’s current regulations.

“​The ministry explained that the new fees will be applied in the current first phase to visitors to the country, while the new fees will not apply to residents of the country until they are covered by the mandatory health insurance system according to the stages of its implementation,” MoPH noted.

The statement added that the fees for services at both at PHCC and HMC “were determined based on the cost of services at the corporations.”

Since February, Qatar has been implementing its mandatory health insurance system for visitors that ensures the coverage of emergencies and accidents, with a list of other insurance packages available on the MoPH’s website.

Travellers must have health insurance when they apply for a visitors’ visa to Qatar or when they apply for a visa extension. Those with international health insurance must check if it falls under insurance providers recognised by Qatar and ensure it is valid for the duration of their stay.

“Visitors with an international insurance policy can also benefit from insurance coverage in Qatar, provided that it meets the acceptance criteria set by the Ministry of Public Health, the most important of which is that it covers the full duration of the visitor’s stay in the country,” MoPH explained.

Meanwhile in May last year, the Council of Ministers approved draft resolution No. 22 of 2021, obliging employers to provide their non-Qatari employees with health insurance.

The draft resolution stipulates that Qatari citizens will receive free healthcare services at government health facilities, while expats and visitors are required to obtain private health insurance should they want to access basic healthcare services.