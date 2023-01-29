Health insurance for Qatar visitors mandatory from February

Travellers who have international health insurance must have a policy that covers Qatar.

Visitors to Qatar are required to have a health insurance policy, authorities confirmed, with the first phase of the requirement being rolled out as of February 1.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced visitors must be covered by the required Health Insurance Scheme when entering the country and noted a health insurance policy can be purchases MoPH registered health insurance providers.

The insurance plan for tourists, according to the ministry, only covers emergency and accident services and has a monthly cost of QAR 50 both at the time of first issue and when the visa is extended.

The premiums for such policies will vary depending on the costs charged by the insurance companies, and the visitor can also purchase a health insurance policy that includes extra services.

Users could select a registered insurance provider using the links on the MOPH website, the ministry noted.

Visitors must have health insurance when they apply for a visitor’s visa to Qatar as it is deemed a requirement. The same process applies when extending the visitor visa.

Travellers who have international health insurance must have a policy that covers Qatar, is valid while they are traveling there, and was issued by one of the insurance providers recognised by Qatar, authorities said.