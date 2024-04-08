HIA expands into Southeast Asia with Garuda Indonesia

The additional flights will provide a better travel experience between Qatar and Indonesia, with around 22,000 Indonesians residing in the Gulf state.

Hamad International Airport, under the partnership of Qatar Airways, announced the launch of daily flights between Doha and Jakarta with Indonesian airlines Garuda Indonesia, expanding further into Southeast Asia, the Qatari airport said in a statement on Sunday.

The collaboration started on April 4 with the flight from Soekarno–Hatta International Airport to HIA with a 393-seater Boeing B777-300 aircraft.

Under the latest expansion, Garuda Indonesia joined Malaysia Airlines and Philippine Airlines as the third airline from Southeast Asia to operate at HIA. With the addition of Garuda Indonesia, HIA now serves 48 airlines.

Sujata Suri, Senior Vice President of Finance and Procurement at HIA, described the collaboration as “a pivotal moment” for the airport’s increased link between the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“Welcoming Garuda Indonesia to Doha not only strengthens Hamad International Airport’s position as a global aviation hub but also deepens ties with the Southeast Asian travel industry. This partnership highlights the airport’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial alliances,” Suri said.

Qatar Airways already operates three daily flights to Jakarta, three daily flights to Bali, and three weekly flights to Medan, according to HIA.

The additional flights will provide a better travel experience between Qatar and Indonesia, with around 22,000 Indonesians residing in the Gulf state.

The introduction of the new flight is also set to meet travel demands and boost Qatar and Indonesia’s bilateral trade. Notably, Indonesia is on its way to becoming the world’s sixth-largest economy by 2027.

Irfan Setiaputra, President and CEO of Garuda Indonesia, underlined the strong business, tourism and cultural ties that Qatar and Indonesia share. He added that the direct route will enable more tourists to explore Indonesia.

“This new route marks a significant milestone for Garuda Indonesia as the national flag carrier of Indonesia, providing our passengers departing from Jakarta as the main hub of Indonesia with a convenient gateway to the largest city and financial hub in the Gulf area,” Setiaputra explained.

Since it opened in 2014, HIA has witnessed numerous expansions and milestones, serving more than 360,000 flights and 30 million passengers every year, covering 255 destinations.

Between 2014 and 2023, HIA recorded a 63 percent increase in annual passengers, serving 45,916,104 travellers, according to figures published by the airport. This is in addition to a 22 percent increase in aircraft movements.