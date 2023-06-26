Here’s where to donate your Udhiya this Eid

The act of donating Udhiya during Eid al-Adha fosters a spirit of generosity and provides essential support to those in need.

As Eid Al Adha approaches, Muslims worldwide gear up to celebrate the sacred festival with acts of joy and providing for those in need.

Central to the festivities is the practice of Udhiya, also known in many cultures as the Qurbani, an age-old ritual of sacrifice and charity that resonates with the very essence of the Islamic celebration.

The intention of the Udhiya is to draw nearer to God in worship by freely submitting one’s will to God’s Will. From this intent of surrender to God to ‘draw near’ to Him comes the Arabic word ‘Qurban‘.

Alongside the submission to God, the Udhiya is also a time to revive and remember the the faith of Prophet Ibrahim, who according to Islamic belief, submitted to God’s request to slaughter his son Ismael.

In recognition of the Prophet’s deep devotion, God instructed him to slaughter a lamb instead.

As such, Muslims, who are financially capable, slaughter an animal such as a cow, sheep or goat every Eid Al-Adha. The meat is then shared between family, friends and those in need. Believers have the option in either slaughtering the animal themselves, or paying it forward to charity, helping instead those most in need around the world.

If you are looking for places to donate this Eid, here are five organisations you can donate to from the comfort of your own home.

Qatar Charity

Qatar Charity launched their 2023 Udhiyah campaign with the message “Your Udhiya fulfils your impact,” with the aim of encouraging solidarity and compassion by following the Prophet’s example of helping the poor and needy during Eid Al-Adha.

Around one million people from 40 countries, including Qatar, are expected to benefit from the campaign, which is estimated to cost 30 million QAR.

Eid donations can be made through the charity’s mobile application or on its website, where donors can simply choose the campaign that best fits them before making the payment.

Options include money, clothes, construction, food essentials and Udhiya in several countries around the world. Prices for the Udhiya start at 250 QAR.

Qatar Red Crescent Society

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launched its “Adhahi” campaign under the slogan “Humanity First…Your Sacrifice Makes Them Happy.”

The campaign allows people in Qatar to donate to QRCS in order to distribute meat sacrificed for the annual holiday, which is expected to benefit 59,736 people in the Gulf nation as well as 18 other countries across Asia, Africa and the Balkans.

Donors can contribute to the project online or through QRCS’ mobile application.

The organisation is also offering a service to donate via SMS by selecting one of four different options. Under the first, donors can text “1” to 92552 to donate QAR 250, or send “2” to 92869 to donate QAR 350, “3” to 92092 to donate QAR 500, and “4” to donate QAR 1,000 92246.

Prices differ depending on location and quantity, but the starting price for a single Udhiya is 270 QAR.

Yemen Aid

Yemen Aid is a trusted charitable organisation dedicated to providing assistance and support to thousands of people in Yemen. Their teams distribute the aid directly to ensure all donations reach the community on time.

Their Qurbani initiative is a significant part of their efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni population and ensure donations are being provided to those in need during the sacred holiday.

Starting price for a small animal is 510 QAR and donations can be made directly through their website.

An option of donating some meat for families is also available for 110 QAR.

Al Amal Foundation

Al Amal Foundation works with local partners to help displaced victims of war and natural disasters in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, and countries around the Mediterranean Sea.

The organisation launched its first Qurbani initiative this Eid helping those in need in Northern Syria, with a focus on earthquake victims in the country who are still living through the consequences of the devastating disaster in the midst of a war zone.

The meat sacrifice is distributed through local partners by hand to those most in need in Northern Syria, to ensure the rightful delivery of the meat and foster a sense of compassion and trust among the community.

The starting price for an Udhiya is an estimated 1019 QAR and donations can be done through their website.

Zakat

Zakat is a charitable organsation that aims to empower individuals and communities by providing humanitarian assistance and promoting sustainable development.

As part of its commitment to serving those in need, the charity launches a Qurbani initiative each year where it collects donations from generous individuals and distributes sacrificial meat to impoverished communities around the world.

The starting price for their sacrifice stock is 328 QAR and donations can be made through their online website.