Qatar welcomed a record 4 million visitors in 2023

Qatar is gearing up for another year full of cultural showcases, sporting championships, thought-provoking summits, and innovative panels.

Qatar Tourism has announced that the country welcomed over four million visitors in 2023, marking a significant increase and a five-year high.

This surge in tourism was accompanied by the unveiling of the 2024 Qatar Calendar, which features an impressive lineup of over 80 unique events.

The 2024 calendar features events ranging from exclusive art exhibitions previously only shown at New York’s The Met, to the Web Summit — the world’s largest technology conference — which will be making its debut in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Some of the headline events for 2024 include the 18th AFC Asian Cup, hosted across six stadiums from January 12 to February 10, featuring 24 national football teams.

Additionally, the region’s first international horticultural exhibition, Doha Expo, will continue until March 28, 2024.

The year will also kick off with Shop Qatar, from January 1 to 27, offering extensive discounts, raffle draws, and entertainment in various malls.

The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024 promises exclusive designer collaborations and exquisite jewellery reveals, celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The Qatar International Food Festival 2024 — the country’s largest culinary celebration — will return from February 7 to 17, showcasing a diverse array of food and beverages.

Other significant events include the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 from February 2 to 18, the Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024 on February 16, and the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival from January 24 to February 4.

The Qatar International Rally is scheduled from February 1 to 3, and the Marmi Festival — celebrating Qatar’s national bird — will run from January 1 to 27, 2024, exhibiting the art of falconry in Sealine.

Finally, the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 is set for November 29 to December 1, 2024, at the Lusail International Circuit.