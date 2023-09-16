Here are Doha’s most visited destinations for summer 2023, according to Uber

Doha has emerged as a year-round hotspot, according to this new Uber report.

Doha has appeared to shatter its traditional summer snooze as tourists and residents flocked to its vibrant hotspots throughout the sizzling summer, with Uber’s drive through data suggesting the city is rapidly transforming into a year-round destination.

During the scorching summer months of June to August 2023, Hamad International Airport witnessed a staggering 40% surge in travel volumes compared to the same period in 2022. The city was saturated with activity, and it was not just the scorching sun that drew people out.

Shopping malls stole the spotlight, emerging as the preferred choice for Doha’s summer ventures, according to Uber’s report.

Among them, the relatively new Place Vendôme saw a jaw-dropping 60% spike in Uber app requests this season.

High-end luxury emporiums like Al Hazm and Mall of Qatar also witnessed significant increases of 14% and 20%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Doha’s picturesque coastline proved to be a saviour from the heat, with Al Maha Island in Lusail attracting a remarkable 23,241 trips this summer.

The peak came in June 2023 when Eid Al Adha holidays lured in 9,632 visitors.

Doha’s newly-opened beaches, a late 2022 addition, also made waves, recording a remarkable 31,400 trips between June and August 2023.

The Mina District at the Old Doha Port and the Hamad Ports Visitor Centre were readily-visited hubs of activity throughout the summer.

The Mina District, which had previously enchanted tourists during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, continued to captivate visitors, registering a staggering 200% increase in trips compared to the previous summer.

“These statistics underscore how Doha is increasingly becoming a year-round destination for visitors globally,” said Norhen Ali, Head of MENA Communications at Uber.

“The surge in trips to the airport, the vitality of shopping malls, the attraction of Al Maha Island, and the cultural treasures of the Mina District attest to Doha’s enthusiasm for exploration regardless of the season. At Uber, we are humbled to play a part in connecting residents and visitors to these vibrant corners, enabling them to forge memorable experiences that define a Doha summer.”

Qatar became the first Arab and Muslim country to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup late last year, providing an unparalleled boom to the region’s tourism sector, with millions travelling to the Middle East and Gulf region in particular for the sporting event.

Months following the World Cup, authorities in Qatar announced plans to boost tourism with the the expansion of the Hayya platform, which received an exceptionally positive response from GCC residents.

Qatar drew in 287,963 visitors during the month of July, according to official figures, despite scorching temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius.

Data from the Planning and Statistics Authority showed a 91.4% increase in number of visitors. While most visitors still come from nearby GCC countries, the biggest change (294.8%) was recorded from Sub-Saharan African visitors.