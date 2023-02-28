Hayya reset allows World Cup hosts to add new guests to property

Previously registered guests need to arrange accomodation.

Hayya Card holders who hosted international family and friends during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar can now add new guests to their property.

In an email sent to hosts in Qatar on Tuesday, the recipients were notified that their guests list has been reset.

“Your family and friends registered guests list for the 2022 World Cup has been reset. You can add new guests under your registered property,” the email read.

Screenshot of email.

The email added that the Hayya application status will not be affected by the system update.

“Please note that your previously registered guests will need to arrange accommodation through one of the accepted modes of accommodation, such as; Host Family and Friends, a hotel booking or through other accommodation booking platforms before travelling to the State of Qatar,” it noted.

The update comes a month after Qatar extended the validity of the Hayya Card for fans and organisers wishing to enter Doha until 24 January, 2024.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) said those with the ID, a crucial document used during the World Cup, must abide by a set of conditions in order to enter with the card.

“The Ministry of Interior announces the extension of Hayya Card validity for both fans and organisers from outside the country to enter the State of Qatar starting from the date of this announcement until 24 January 2024,” the MOI said.

It noted that the conditions “apply to holders of all Hayya Card types used during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

One condition entails having proof of hotel reservation or accommodation with family or friends that is approved through the online Hayya Portal.

Another requirement is valid health insurance that encompasses the entire duration of their stay in Doha, as well as a return ticket.

Those wishing to enter the country must also have a passport that is valid for no less than three months upon their arrival to Qatar.

Visitors with the Hayya Card can access the “Hayya with Me” feature that enables holders of the ID to invite up to three family members or friends.

Hayya holders can also obtain a multiple-entry permit to Qatar and can access the e-Gate system for entry and exit via State ports with no fees required.

The extended period appears to come after popular demand to enable family and friends to enter the country, after the initial period for the fan ID expired on 23 January this year

The Hayya card allowed millions to enter the Gulf state during the FIFA World Cup in November and December, providing easier access to those hoping to explore the country.