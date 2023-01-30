Qatar ramps up tourism with year-long extension for Hayya Card holders

One condition entails having proof of hotel reservation or accommodation with family or friends that is approved through the online Hayya Portal.

Qatar has extended the validity of the Hayya Card for fans and organisers wishing to enter Doha until 24 January, 2024 starting from Monday, the Minister of Interior (MOI) announced.

In its announcement, the MOI said that those with the ID, a crucial document used at the time of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, must abide by a set of conditions in order to enter using the card.

“The Ministry of Interior announces the extension of Hayya Card validity for both fans and organisers from outside the country to enter the State of Qatar starting from the date of this announcement until 24 January 2024,” the MOI said.

It noted that the conditions “apply to holders of all Hayya Card types used during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Another requirement is having health insurance valid for the duration of stay in Doha along with a return ticket.

Those wishing to enter the country must also have a passport that is valid for no less than three months upon their arrival to Qatar.

Visitors with the Hayya Card can access the “Hayya with Me” feature that enables holders of the ID to invite up to three family members or friends.

Hayya holders can also obtain a multiple-entry permit to Qatar and can access the e-Gate system for entry and exit via State ports with no fees required.

Boosting tourism and lax entry

The extended period appears to come after popular demand to enable family and friends to enter the country, after the initial period for the fan ID expired on 23 January this year

The Hayya card allowed millions to enter the Gulf state during the FIFA World Cup in November and December, providing easier access to those hoping to explore the country.

Last week, residents who spoke to Doha News said authorities in Qatar should adopt more lax entry restrictions to allow visitors from around the world to enter without a heavy list of requirements for some nationals.

“The country has to attract more people from outside Qatar. The almost 3 million locals/ residents won’t fill all the new restaurants/ cafes/ hotels that opened during the World Cup even if activations/ events are being held to boost the business,” one Doha News reader said.

“We need the country to open up to new tourists, new business and new investors. After that you will see all the shops/ restaurants & hotels filled automatically,” they added.

While the local tourism sector naturally boomed during the global sporting event, Qatar witnessed an almost immediate lull in visitors and activities in the aftermath of the World Cup, prompting calls to boost tourism.

“The infrastructure is ready, praise be to God, for the launch of tourism in Qatar throughout the year. The rest is just ideas and implementation. And the best tourism the world needs is family tourism,” Khalid Jassem, Al Kass presenter, said in a tweet on Monday.

Responding to Jassem, one social media user entry permits are still an obstacle for many hoping to visit Qatar.

“There are many obstacles that prevent the influx of Arab and foreign tourists to the State of Qatar, especially families, the most important of which are difficulty obtaining a visa, tourism in Qatar is restricted to wealthy people,” he claimed.

Another user called on the MOI to ease entry permits for tourists.

“We hope from the Ministry of Interior that the entry of tourists to the country will be facilitated, especially for those who obtain the Haya card, and that priority and preference will be for them,” he said.

The social media user added “especially for those who entered the country and adhered to the country’s laws, customs and traditions, because many of them want to repeat their experience to visit Qatar again.”