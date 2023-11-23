Stage set for AFC U23 Qatar 2024 

This is Qatar’s fifth appearance on the U23 stage, with their best performance in 2018 at third place.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 draw has been finalised, putting hosts Qatar in Group A alongside Australia, Jordan, and Indonesia, all vying for football supremacy at the sixth edition of the competition.

Announcing the draw at the Wyndham Doha West Bay in Doha, Qatar will face Indonesia in the opening match on April 15 of the AFC U23 Championship.

In Group B, Japan will compete with the 2020 victors Korea Republic, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

On the other side of the stage sits defending champions Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand, and Tajikistan, all contending on Group C’s flank.

2018 champion Uzbekistan leads the Group D teams, with Vietnam, Kuwait, and Malaysia.

The top three finishers in the tournament will qualify for next year’s Paris Olympic Games.

At the same time, the fourth-placed team will participate in a playoff against an opponent from the Confederation of African Football to contend at the Olympics.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 finals are scheduled for April 15 to May 3, 2024.