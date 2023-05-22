Google Cloud fuels Qatar’s digital transformation with first-of-its-kind Cloud region

Google’s recent substantial investment underscores its commitment to bolstering its expanding customer community and partner network.

Google Cloud celebrated the official inauguration of its Doha cloud region on Monday-the first of its kind in the region.

The launch event marked an important milestone in Google Cloud’s efforts to play a crucial role in accelerating Qatar’s digital future and technological capabilities.

The cloud region is part of Google’s global network, encompassing 37 areas and 112 zones, serving over 200 countries and territories worldwide. In line with its strategy of positioning its advanced infrastructure where there is customer demand, the technology is powering innovation and digital transformation in Qatar and beyond.

“The launch of the new Doha region is to open new opportunities for digital transformation, which will help accelerate the economic growth in Qatar,” said Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country Manager, Google Cloud, at the launching ceremony.

The latest unveiling of the Doha cloud region is also part of the Qatari government’s efforts towards economic diversification and digital transformation, as set out in the country’s National Vision 2030, he added.

“We are proud to be delivering on the commitment we made in 2020 to the Government of Qatar and the business community to open a cloud region in the country,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, President, of Google Cloud Go-to-Market.

“The economy of Qatar holds tremendous growth potential. The Doha cloud region will be a catalyst for economic development and will create more employment opportunities in the Qatari market as more businesses grow and expand with the power of cloud technologies.”

Prior to Martin’s speech, Kosta stated that enabling cloud in the Gulf nation is not just an investment, but also an affirmation of the tech giant’s commitment to drive innovation and digital transformation in the region.

The new Doha cloud region is predicted to make a substantial economic impact, contributing an estimated cumulative $18.9 billion to the Qatari economy between 2023 and 2030 and creating 25,000 jobs in 2030 alone.

These projections, based on research commissioned by Google Cloud and conducted by Access Partnership, underline the increased demand for economic activities driven by digital transformation.

The launch of the Doha cloud region is the latest in a series of strategic investments Google Cloud has made in Qatar.

In March this year, the company announced the opening of a new office in the country. Prior to that, in June 2021, at the Qatar Economic Forum, Google Cloud revealed its virtual center of excellence.

The center provides free hands-on training on Google tools and technologies for businesses and individuals looking to embrace the digital future.

To date, over 4,200 participants have taken advantage of the programme.