Going for a walk over Eid? Check out new park timings

Fancy a walk in nature during the Eid holiday? Well, now you can enjoy a stroll or a picnic in your favourite park until after midnight.

Public parks around the Gulf nation will now extend their opening hours to welcome more people during the three-day holy celebration starting Monday.

The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Public Parks Department, has officially amended the normal hours in several parks around the country during the Eid holiday to ensure the doors stay open for the public and their families to enjoy.

For families looking to visit a nearby greenery park, Al Furjan neighbourhood parks for families, women, and children can now be visited from 5 am in the morning to 1 am the next day, the ministry stated. This means that the park will be open before Eid prayer, allowing the public to pray at the park or join friends for a nice stroll after prayers.

Meanwhile, a little bit North, the famous Al Khor Family Park has amended its normal hours to 8 am until 12 midnight during the Eid holidays for all the public to enjoy.

For all who are looking for an all-day experience, open public parks, without fences, will remain open to the public across the country 24 hours under the supervision of security guards.

Those wishing to enjoy the celebration must follow instructions during their visit to the parks, including cooperating with security personnel, disposing of wastes properly in designated containers, and maintaining hygiene.

Parents should not leave their children unattended in play areas, the ministry stated.

Qatar’s ever-growing parks

The Gulf nation now has over 104 public parks scattered across the country, attracting thousands of visitors yearly to enjoy the greenery and superb facilities, according to recent figures.

Authorities are also working on beautification projects to provide public parks, walkways, and cycling tracks in all possible residential areas to encourage healthy lifestyle choices and to push the community to stay active.

In the last year, the country has also been renovating old parks to incorporate innovative ideas and smart technologies— a push that aims to make public parks more environmentally friendly and sustainable entertainment facilities.

Just recently, an upgraded version of the 140,000sqm Rawdat Al Khail Park has opened its doors to the public, revealing broad green spaces and various facilities that promise to be suitable for all ages.

The newly-developed space has a 105,000 square metre green arena, pedestrian and bicycle paths along 1,300 meters, as well as more than 400 parking slots for visitors. Around 1,250 new trees have also been planted across the area to provide more greenery.

As for the little ones, playgrounds for children’s sports and activities are also available, with certain areas designated for kids aged two to four and six to 12 years old.

The re-development also features an ‘open plan’ that includes an open border system with no fence.

Last year, Al Gharaffa Park also openedd for the public with the country’s first ever air-conditioned jogging tracks.

The park also has a cooling and ir conditioning system for pedestrian and jogging tracks throughout the park. This keeps the temperature between 26°C and 28°C.

