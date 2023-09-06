‘Gentlemen’s agreement: Mbappe set to waive €100mn bonus as part of PSG deal

The French star was entitled to the bonus for not leaving the club since he signed a new deal in May 2022.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly agreed to forgo a loyalty bonus worth €100 million as part of a deal with Paris Saint-Germain following weeks of drama that saw him sidelined from the main team.

A L’Equipe report claimed Mbappe needed to give up his loyalty bonus in order to return to the first-team squad after being dropped from the team earlier this year.

In August, Mbappe was set to get a reported €60 million loyalty bonus from the Parisian club in instalments, but L’Equipe claims the compensation was around €100mn.

Mbappe was entitled to the bonus for not leaving the club since he signed a new deal in May 2022. The footballer is still expected to depart next year.

Despite reports claiming PSG and Mbappe are in talks over a renewal, L’Equipe says no deal is close and suggests the 24-year-old will not extend his contract.

The football world anticipates Mbappe to join Real Madrid, however, with the latest inking of Jude Bellingham, the door for a Spanish opportunity may be closing for the French star.

With Bellingham stealing the spotlight, Madrid may decide that a different forward is more beneficial for the club’s future, as Mbappe has snubbed the club multiple times.

In 2022, Mbappe said he would commit to PSG, which led to a shock U-turn for the Spanish giants, who missed out on the footballer for another time.

Madrid has been pursuing Mbappe since 2017, but he opted instead to join AS Monaco and then PSG for a world-record fee of €180 million.

In the period before his contract renewal with PSG in 2022, Mbappe’s decision was not only financially influenced but politically pressured, too.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the footballer about his value on the team, which the footballer revealed in an exclusive interview with the New York Times.

“I never imagined, I’m going to talk with the president about my future, about my future in my career, so it’s something crazy, really something crazy. He told me: ‘I want you to stay. I don’t want you to leave now,’” Mbappe said.

According to Mbappe, Macron also addressed the links to Madrid. “You have time to leave; you can stay a little bit more.’”

“Of course,” Mbappe said, “when the president says that to you, that counts.”