Neymar says he and former PSG teammate Messi ‘lived through hell’ in Paris

Last month, Neymar was traded from PSG to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar has revealed details of his experience with Paris Saint-Germain, claiming that he and Lionel Messi were put “through hell” at the Parisian club.

In an interview with Globo following his transfer to the Saudi Pro League, the former PSG star said that neither he or Messi enjoyed the best of times in France despite playing with his former Barcelona teammate.

“I was very happy for the year he had, but at the same time very sad, because he lived both sides of the coin, he went to heaven with the Argentina team, won everything in recent years, and with Paris he lived hell. We lived through hell, both he and I,” the superstar forward said.

The 31-year-old, who only played 22 games in his six-year span with PSG, voiced that the two stars intended to make history but failed to do so.

“We get upset, because we’re not there for nothing, we’re there to do our best, be champions, try to make history, that’s why we started playing together again, we came together there so we could make history. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it,” Neymar added.

The famed Brazilian star spoke on Messi’s exit, stating that the Argentine “didn’t deserve” to leave PSG in the way he did.

“Messi left in a way that, for football, he didn’t deserve. For everything he is, everything he does, anyone who knows him knows, he is a guy who trains, who fights, if he loses he gets angry, and he was unfairly treated in my opinion,” Neymar said.

However, Neymar disclosed that he was glad to see Messi win the World Cup.

“But at the same time, I was very happy that he won the World Cup. As you said, football was fair this time, since the Brazilian team lost. Messi deserved to end his career like this.”

Reacting to the statements of Neymar, newly appointed PSG coach Luis Enrique spoke that his unexplored tenure with the club has been vastly different.

“Neymar’s statements that he and Messi lived in a “hell” at PSG? These are personal experiences, I don’t want to get into that. I can tell you about my experience. I’m absolutely delighted, I feel like I’m in charge of a rather unique team, with a club that trusts me 100%,” Enrique told reporters.

Last month, Neymar was traded from PSG to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, doing away with a record-breaking €222 million transfer that transformed the footballing and sports world in 2017.

From Paris with ‘love’

The comments appear to fall in line with sentiments previously shared by Messi.

Speaking to media for the first time since arriving to Inter Miami, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner took a swipe at PSG by claiming he never wanted to join them from Barcelona in the first place.

The World Cup winner said: “Im happy, enjoying this new stage and the experience of living in this country that is something that always crossed my mind. We are in the place where we want to be.”

“Me going to Paris was neither planned nor desired. I did not want to leave Barcelona, and it became difficult. But it is the opposite of what is happening to me now, thanks to God,” the 36-year-old added.

PSG fans outside the club's HQ chanting:



“Messi, son of a b**ch”



🎥 @CanalSupporterspic.twitter.com/ki6HpzbtcU — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) May 3, 2023

Both Messi and Neymar were targets of PSG ultras, who protested and whistled at the superstars’ performance throughout the season.

Following PSG’s home defeat by Lorient, which reduced their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to five points with five games remaining, PSG ultras protested outside the club’s headquarters, the star duo homes.

In videos circulating on social media, fans chanted at the Argentine, “Messi, son of a b**ch.”

Hundreds of PSG fans outside the Neymar’s house chimed: “Neymar, get lost! Neymar, get lost!”

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport this year, Kylian Mpabbe described Messi’s treatment in France as shameful.

“We are talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It’s never good news when someone like Messi leaves. Personally, I don’t understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone,” the French star added.

“We are talking about Messi. He needs to be respected, and instead he didn’t get the respect he deserved in France. It’s a shame, but that’s how it happened.”