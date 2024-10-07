GCC Ministers of Islamic Affairs condemn Israel’s attacks on Palestine

The GCC ministers of Islamic affairs have urged immediate action to address the injustices faced by Palestinians, and reiterated the significance of Al Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministers of Islamic Affairs and Endowments have denounced the systematic attacks on Palestinians by Israel, and reaffirmed the importance of Al Aqsa Mosque as a vital site for Muslims.

During the tenth meeting of the ministers, which was hosted in Doha on Sunday, Qatar’s Minister Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem expressed a commitment to addressing the critical issues facing Islam and Muslims, particularly regarding the Palestinian situation.

“A full year has passed since the brutal aggression, resulting in systematic destruction and indiscriminate killing, which necessitates lifting the injustice in word and deed,” he said, referring to Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

“We look forward with full awareness and understanding to work and interact positively and effectively on the issues of Islam and Muslims, foremost among which is the issue of occupied Palestine, the city of Jerusalem and the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque, and the natural and safe right to access it and pray in it at all times,” he went on to say.

Al Ghanem also said he denounced and rejected “the repeated systematic attacks to destroy or disrupt life and oppress the people of Palestine and the city of Jerusalem”.

The GCC ministers engaged in discussions on various topics, including the exchange of scientific research and experiences in the field of endowments through interactive seminars. They explored initiatives such as establishing a World Day for Endowments and creating a Gulf Scientific Observatory to promote a true representation of Islam.

Al Ghanem highlighted the need to portray Islam accurately and combat hatred and extremism. He stressed the importance of adapting to contemporary changes and improving the operational frameworks of Islamic institutions through modern tools and techniques.

He also addressed the significance of tackling societal issues, including support for individuals with disabilities, family protection, the preservation of historical mosques, and making positive contributions to environmental sustainability.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, the Secretary-General of the GCC, praised Qatar’s efforts in facilitating the success of the joint Gulf meetings, stressing the importance of unity and collaboration among GCC countries.