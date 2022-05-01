GCC, EU and UK residents exempt from Ehteraz registration

Travellers must still get a PCR or Antigen test 24 hours in an approved health facility after arriving in the Gulf state.

A number of countries are now exempt from registering online through the Covid-19 tracking application Ehteraz before entering Qatar.

The countries include the Gulf Cooperation Council nationals and residents, European Union nationals and residents, and United kingdom nationals and residents.

All those entering must meet the immunity criteria to enter the country, which requires three doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. However, this does not exempt the traveler from the obligatory Rapid or PCR test 24 hours after landing, only the pre-registration before entering the Gulf nation.

“GCC nationals and GCC residents who meet the immunity criteria COVID health apps (mentioned below) used in any of the GCC countries shall be honored and accepted in Qatar and shall be exempted from online registration and are required to proceed to any authorized private clinics for Rapid Antigen Test within 24hours of their arrival in Qatar,” Ehteraz website stated.

Travellers arriving in Qatar from the mentioned GCC countries can use these apps:

United Arab Emirates: Al Hosn, Bahrain: BeAware Bahrain, Kuwait: Shlonik

Oman: Tarassud.

Meanwhile, UK citizens and residents of the UK can use the NHS Covid pass to roam freely in Doha during their stay, authorities stated. EU nationals and residents can also use their COVPass health app if they meet the required immunity criteria of three vaccine doses.

Will Qataris be exempted from EU visa soon?

Last week, the European Commission has proposed an entry visa exemption for Qatari and Kuwaiti citizens traveling to the EU for a short period.

The proposal comes in an effort to strengthen ties between the EU and two Gulf states, the Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas stated.

“This is the result of the remarkable success of both governments in achieving far-reaching reforms and reflects the increasing intensity and depth of EU relations with both countries,” tweeted Schinas.

United Arab Emirates has an EU visa waiver, which was added to the visa-free regime in 2014.

“Qatar and Kuwait also present external relations interests for the EU,” said the EU Commission.