GCC renews strong condemnation of ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza

The GCC has urged for international pressure to uphold Palestinian rights and international law.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, including the deliberate targeting of civilians, forced displacement, and attacks on the occupied West Bank.

In a statement delivered by Hend Abdulrahman Al Muftah, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva on Friday, the GCC urged the international community to exert pressure on Israel to cease its actions and comply with international law.

The GCC went on to say that the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip constitutes a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian principles.

They highlighted the need for international accountability and the rule of law to prevent human rights violations, noting that Israel’s war has persisted for nearly a year with little regard for global institutions and legal frameworks.

In addition to their focus on the Israeli war on Palestinian, the GCC countries addressed several other global issues.

They stressed the importance of digital education for youth and supported recommendations for establishing legal frameworks to ensure universal access to the internet and affordable digital devices. They also emphasised the need to integrate digital skills into educational curricula to prepare students and teachers for the digital age.

Furthermore, the GCC supported the High Commissioner’s report on the impact of climate change on the right to education, asserting that investing in education is crucial for enhancing resilience against climate change and bridging the digital divide.

The council also expressed concern about the violence and neglect faced by the elderly, urging the adoption of comprehensive legal frameworks to protect their dignity and rights.