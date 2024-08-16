Gaza ceasefire talks conclude in Doha, to reconvene in Cairo next week

A Hamas leadership source anonymously told Al Jazeera that the group was informed that the meetings in the Gulf state did not include the commitments of what was agreed upon on July 2.

The Gaza ceasefire talks have concluded in Doha on Friday afternoon and are scheduled to reconvene in Cairo “before the end of next week” as technical teams work on the implementation of a possible deal.

Mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States issued a statement detailing the latest development following 48 hours of negotiations in the Gulf state, which they described as “serious and constructive.”

The joint statement said that their senior officials “have engaged in intensive talks” with the aim of concluding an agreement over a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip “and release of hostages and detainees.”

“These talks were serious and constructive and were conducted in a positive atmosphere,” the joint communique said, adding that “the path is now set” for a comprehensive deal.

“Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement’s extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees,” the statement noted.

The ceasefire talks resumed in Doha on Thursday following a joint statement by the leaders of Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt on August 8 that urged Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.

The negotiations were focused on a proposal presented by U.S. President Joe Biden on May 31, which received a majority vote at the United Nations Security Council. The three-stage proposal would pave the way for a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

“This proposal builds on areas of agreement over the past week, and bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal,” the mediators said following the latest round of talks.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas demanded a plan that would obligate Israel to implement the ceasefire and captives release deal instead of back-and-forth negotiations. It also called on the negotiators to build on what was previously agreed upon on July 2.

Following the talks in Doha, a Hamas leadership source anonymously told Al Jazeera that the group was informed that the meetings in the Gulf state did not include the commitments of last month’s agreement.

An unnamed source from the group said Hamas would not accept “new conditions” from Israel, in comments to AFP.

The source said the “new” conditions had included keeping Israeli forces in Gaza on the Egypt-Rafah border.

The Palestinian group demands “a complete ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Strip, a normal return of the displaced and an exchange deal” without restrictions, the source told AFP.

Friday’s talks came following a prolonged stalemate after the expiration of a week-long truce last year.



Mediated by Qatar and Egypt, the deal resulted in the release of 109 Israeli captives out of 251 held by Hamas and 240 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Israel has since intensified its war in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 40,000 people, mainly women and children, while causing a humanitarian catastrophe.

The mediators’ call to jumpstart the talks also came amid heightened regional tensions that soared after Israel’s assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31 and the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut on July 30.

While Israel claimed the attack in Beirut, it has yet to claim responsibility for the killing of Haniyeh despite global condemnations, including from mediators Qatar and Egypt.

Iran and Hezbollah have since vowed to retaliate against Israel, raising fear over further escalation within the region.

Meanwhile, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Israel on Sunday as part of a regional tour that could possibly involve Qatar and Egypt.

According to Initial reports by Axios, Blinken was travelling to Qatar, Egypt and Israel starting from the evening of August 13. However, Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing two sources, later said Blinken reportedly postponed his trip due to the “region’s uncertainty.”