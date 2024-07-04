Gaza ceasefire efforts pick up as Hamas engages with Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey

Israel confirmed receiving the latest plans from Hamas regarding a renewed effort for a truce, although specifics were not disclosed.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has engaged in talks with Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, and presented the movement’s latest plans for a renewed push to achieve a ceasefire.

The group said that it had exchanged some new “ideas” with the mediators to halt the “aggression against our people”, but did not clarify if it had submitted an official response.

Hamas expressed a “positive spirit” in its efforts to advance the talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene his security cabinet on Thursday to review the latest proposal from Hamas, according to an anonymous source in his office.

The latest development comes as Israel continued its relentless strikes on the beseiged enclave.

Heavy bombardment of southern Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city, continued, resulting in the displacement of 250,000 Palestinians, many of who were forced from their homes more than once.

At least seven people were killed near the main hospital in the city.

With Gaza’s death toll nearing 38,000 and conditions for its residents deteriorating daily, there is mounting international pressure to reach a truce.

The most recent effort is based on a United Nations-backed plan introduced by United States President Joe Biden in May.

However, differing interpretations of this deal, which includes the cessation of the Israeli war on Gaza and the exchange of captives into three phases, have led to a deadlock in negotiations.

Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. have been working for months to secure a truce and release the 120 remaining captives in the Gaza Strip, though these efforts have yet to bear results.

While the U.S. maintains that Israel supports the deal, Netanyahu has repeatedly expressed otherwise, vowing not to end the war until Hamas is “eradicated”.

Hamas insists any deal must include the total cessation of Israeli attacks and a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Despite Hamas indicating its readiness to “deal positively” with the proposal last month, little progress has been made to further the negotiations.

According to The New York Times, Israel’s top generals are in favour of a Gaza ceasefire, even if it means that Hamas remains in power.

This stance has highlighted a growing divide between the Israeli military and Netanyahu, who opposes any truce that would allow Hamas to remain.

Since October 7, Israel has killed almost 38,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, while injuring more than 87,266 people.