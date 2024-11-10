Gabriel Batistuta and Ajax head coach Farioli to headline Aspire Academy’s Global Summit

The two-day annual summit is exclusive to Aspire’s Global Fellows and aims to bring together some of football’s sharpest minds to discuss performance and science.

Ajax head coach Francesco Farioli and former Argentina star forward Gabriel Batistuta will headline Aspire Academy’s annual summit this year, set to be held on November 11 and 12 in Qatar.

The two-day event will explore tactical evolution, the future of football, and the intersection of performance and science, featuring roundtable discussions and workshops.

Farioli, a former Aspire Academy coach and now one of the most sought-after young coaches in Europe, will be delivering this year’s Masterclass.

One of the most prolific strikers of his generation, Batistuta, will be the highlight of the event’s Star Chat session on the first day.

The former Argentina international is not new to Doha, having joined Al Arabi club in 2003 and then going on to break Mansour Muftah’s record of most goals in a season by netting 25 goals in 21 appearances.

Gabriel Batistuta in action for Al Arabi. (Gabriel Batistuta/ YouTube)

Former Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier — currently at Ooredoo Stars League side Al Duhail — ex-Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia, and decorated basketball coach Sergio Scariolo will also speak at the event.

Marking 20 years since Aspire Academy’s opening, this year’s summit will be attended by Aspire’s World Fellows comprising clubs, federations, and leagues worldwide.

The summit’s Executive Director, Professor Valter Di Salvo, added the event will be a celebration of the organisation’s legacy of constantly “pushing the boundaries of football performance and science”.

“This year, we commemorate this anniversary in a truly special way, inviting our members to experience the summit amidst the stunning desert landscapes and sandy beaches of Qatar, a setting that reflects both the beauty and tradition of this land,” he added.

Aspire currently has 50 World Fellows, including the football associations of Argentina and Brazil, and high-profile clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal and AC Milan.

“Developing global football and taking the sport to new levels is exactly why we brought together the Aspire in the World Fellows community, which is so we can all share new strategies and innovations,” Ali Salem Afifa, chairman of the Aspire Academy Global Summit, said in a press conference organized to announce the summit’s agenda.

Ever since its inaugural event in 2014, the summit has continued to bring together high-profile guests, including Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa, ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, and former England international David Beckham.

Aspire Academy has since collaborated with football associations in organising the summit, the recent one being last year’s event in Rome with the Italian Football Federation.

The summit has previously been held in several European cities, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, and Rome, and will return to Doha for the third time.