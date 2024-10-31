From sports to shopping: five events and activities to check out this weekend in Doha

Whether it is sports, art or entertainment, there are events for people of all interests and ages to attend.

The upcoming weekend in Doha falls on the beginning of a new month with a fresh list of exciting events lined up for the public to enjoy.

For those seeking activities and destinations, Doha News has compiled a list of five must-see events and places worth checking out.

1. FIP World Padel Championship 2024

Doha News

Padel enthusiasts have the chance this weekend to attend the semi-finals and finals of the FIP World Padel Championship at Doha’s Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.



Some of the world’s finest Padel players will be in action, including reigning world champions from Argentina and Spain across the men’s and women’s categories.

Matches start at 2:00pm onwards and go on till late in the evening, offering a great opportunity to experience the improving weather. Tickets can be purchased here.

2. Qatar International Baja 2024

Source: QNA

Off-road race lovers are in for a thrilling experience this weekend with the Qatar International Baja 2024 for free.

Taking place between October 31 to November 2 at the Lusail Sports Complex, race enthusiasts will get to see Qatar’s 19-time Middle East Rally Champion Nasser Al Attiyah in action.

Time: 12:00am until 11:59pm.

3. Zinatha 3rd Edition

Source: Alhazm

Fashion lovers can head to Alhazm this weekend for the third Zinatha Women’s exhibition.

Taking place from October 31 until November 8, the exhibition celebrates women from the region with luxurious clothing pieces, unique accessories, beauty products among many others. Pre-registration is required to attend the exhibition.

Time:

Weekdays: 10:00am until 11:00pm.

Friday: 2:00pm until 11:00pm.

4. Scavenger Hunt at Souq Waqif

Source: 365 Adventures

Adventure lovers can head to Souq Waqif this Friday for a fun scavenger hunt, where they will get the chance to interact with local vendors and learn all about the vibrant Qatari hotspot.

Each corner of the souq will have hidden gems for hunters to discover as they navigate through the busy site by solving clues.

The event welcomes participants of all ages and will last for two to three hours, with a participation fee of QAR 70 ($19) per person.

More information on the event can be found on 365 Adventures’ official website.

Time: Starting from 3:30pm on Friday.

5. The Bazaar at Souq Waqif

Source: Visit Qatar

For those who prefer shopping, Souq Waqif remains a great option, especially as the weather in Doha cools down. Visitors can enjoy The Bazaar during this delightful season.

Running until November 12 at the Eastern Square, visitors will have the chance to purchase a wide range of items from abayas, perfumes, spices among many others.

Time:

Saturday to Wednesday: 10:00am until 10:00pm.

Thursday: 10:00am until 11:00pm.

Friday: 2:00pm until 11:00pm.