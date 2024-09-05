From shopping to exhibitions: five events and activities to check out this weekend in Doha

For those looking for things to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events and places worth checking out this weekend.

Schools in Qatar have resumed this week as the long summer vacation came to an end, calling for a weekend full of relaxation and quality time.

With hot summer temperatures and humidity still making it difficult to enjoy outdoor events, indoor activities, events and venues are still available for the public to enjoy.

For those looking for things to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events and places worth checking out this weekend.

1. Lawazim Trade Fair

Those wanting to treat themselves with a shopping spree can head straight to the Lawazim Trade Fair at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). This weekend is the last chance to visit the fair as it will close its doors on September 7.

The trade exhibition has a wide range of products from all over the world, from clothing, home supplies, food, to perfumes.

The exhibition is open from 10:00am to 10:00pm on weekdays and from 2:00pm until 11:00pm on Fridays.

2. Inflata Splash: Bounce On Waves

For those looking for an activity to cool off and beat the summer heat, Inflata Splash: Bounce On Waves is available at Doha Sands Beach Club until September 30.

Visitors of all ages will get the chance to enjoy the inflatable waterpark and its many obstacle courses.

The waterpark is open from 10:00am until 5:00pm and tickets can be purchased at the door. The prices for adults between Sunday and Thursday are QAR 50 and cost QAR 75 during weekends.

Tickets for children aged seven to 14 are QAR 25, and those under seven can enter for free.

3. Dadu: Mummy and Me Afternoon Tea with Mandarin Oriental

Mothers looking for some time to bond with their little ones can treat them to some afternoon tea at Mandarin Oriental. The event will also provide children and their mothers with fun workshops where they can unleash their creativity.

The event is open at the Mandarin Lounge’s second floor for children aged between one and four. The event will run from 4:00pm to 6:00pm until October 12. Tickets can be purchased online through Qatar Museums’ official website.

4. International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S’Hail)

For those wanting a cultural experience this weekend, head to the Katara Cultural Village to visit the eighth edition of the International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S’Hail).

Running until September 14, the exhibition serves as an educational platform to learn all about hunting and falconry, a key aspect of Qatar’s rich culture and heritage.

5. Quality time at West Walk

A visit to the outdoor West Walk in Al Waab can be enjoyed during the summer with its air conditioned spaces that offer a wide range of restaurants and cafes for the public to select.

Visitors can always find a spot regardless of how busy it gets especially during the weekends.