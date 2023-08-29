From screen to plate: McDonald’s Qatar takes fans on nostalgic trip with new ‘As Featured In’ campaign

Seen the famous logo behind your TV screen lately? Well, the ‘As Featured In Meal’ campaign will now give you a watch-and-dine experience.

McDonald’s Qatar has launched an immersive experience that places its iconic menu items from your favourite films at centre stage.

Under the umbrella of its latest campaign, ‘As Featured In’ – the food chain recently hosted an exclusive movie screening at Katara Studios.

However, this wasn’t any film night. The event was a festive salute to the brand’s enduring place in the entertainment universe.

For generations, McDonald’s has not just been a fast-food giant but also a cultural phenomenon, showing up in everything from cult classic movies and TV shows to hit music and anime series.

The invitation-only gathering was no ordinary affair, but a full-fledged entertainment spectacle, featuring a plethora of interactive games, challenges and themed activities designed to captivate fans young and old.

These activities whisked attendees on a nostalgia-filled journey, allowing them to revisit their favourite moments and characters, all whilst indulging in McDonald’s signature dishes.

The winners, of course, earned some memorable gifts, but no one left empty-handed.

“Creating joyful and enriching experiences that stay with our customers remains a leading priority for us at McDonald’s Qatar,” said Senior Marketing Manager, Mrs. Sara Abuobeid.

“We are thrilled to bring this global campaign to our community in Qatar as a tribute to their natural love and unswerving loyalty for our brand, taking them on a one-of-a-kind journey recognising McDonald’s as a beloved cultural icon.”

In conjunction with this campaign, the chain has introduced the ‘As Featured In Meal,’ now available in all 74 branches across the country.

This curated menu allows customers to choose between 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or a Big Mac, all accompanied by the brand’s World Famous Fries, a limited-edition ‘Loki’ Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce, and a soft drink.

And it’s not just about what’s inside the box; even the packaging is interactive.

By scanning a QR code on the meal box, patrons can witness a visual montage of scenes where the selected menu item has made its cameo in popular media over the years.

But wait, there’s more — scanning the ‘Loki’ sauce lid via Snapchat unveils a sneak peek of the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2, rendered in an Augmented Reality (AR) experience.

Adding a dash of style to the campaign, McDonald’s has joined hands with PALACE, a London-based skateboarding and apparel brand. Known for its clever designs that have previously incorporated the fast-food chain, PALACE is offering exclusive merchandise accessible via a QR code on the ‘As Featured In Meal’ packaging.

This limited-edition gear is available for purchase online.

The campaign will continue to be featured in McDonald’s Qatar locations until 10 September.

You can snag your own ‘As Featured In Meal’ either through the McDonald’s app, directly at the restaurant, or from the comfort of your car via Drive Thru.

To know more about this vibrant community experience, visit McDonald’s Qatar’s community page.