From rhythmic gymnastics to car shows: Five events to check out this weekend in Doha

This weekend in Doha is packed with excitement for all ages and interests, from thrilling sports competitions to immersive cultural experiences.

Whether you are looking to explore the world of gymnastics or dive into geek culture, or enjoy magical family-friendly entertainment, Doha has something for everyone.

Doha News has rounded up five must-attend events happening this weekend. So get ready for an action-packed few days!

International Rhythmic Gymnastic Tournament: Sky Grace

Source: Skygrace

For sports fans, Rhythmic Gymnastics takes centre stage at the Athletic Track Dome from November 20 to 22.

Featuring competitors from 19 countries, the event is showcasing both individual and team routines.

This competition promises incredible displays of skill, flexibility, and athleticism, with participants performing in senior and junior categories.

Date: November 20-22

Location: Athletic Track Dome

Time: 10am – 9pm

Geekend 2024: A Celebration of Geek Culture

Source: Geekend

For fans of gaming, comics, and animation, Geekend 2024 is back! From November 20 to 23, Lusail Boulevard is being transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity and community.

The event will feature karaoke nights, workshops, boardgame competition, puzzle-solving in an escape room and more.

Whether you are attending solo or with friends, Geekend 2024 promises a weekend of fun, learning and unforgettable memories.

Date: November 20-23

Time: 3pm – 11pm

Location: Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard

Day Pass: QAR 20

Disney On Ice: Let’s Celebrate!

Source: Virgin Megastore

If family-friendly activity is what you are looking for, then Disney On Ice – Let’s Celebrate! is surely not to be missed.

The ABHA Arena will host this magical performance where Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Elsa and more come to life on the ice.

With spectacular skating, dazzling choreography, and timeless tunes, this show will captivate both young and old. It’s the perfect way to introduce younger audience to the wonders of live entertainment and create some lasting family memories.

Date: November 22-23

Location: Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena

Ajyal 2024: A Global Film Celebration

Source: DFI

Ajyal 2024 offers a rich programme of films from around the world, highlighting global voices and cultural exchange.

With a mix of dramas, documentaries, and comedies, the festival brings together audiences from all walks of life to engage with stories that explore identity, resilience, and shared human experiences.

This year, the festival features a powerful Voices from Palestine programme, shedding light on the challenges faced by the Palestinian community. If you are a fan of film that challenges the status quo, Ajyal is a must-see.

Date: November 16-23

Location: Katara Cultural Village & other venues across Doha

AutoMadness Qatar: For Car Lovers

Source: AutoMadness Qatar

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled weekend at AutoMadness Qatar.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, this indoor car event will showcase the latest models of top brands like Tesla and Toyota GR, as well as performance cars and classic collectibles.

The event features thrilling drift shows by Brothers Team Drift and a Car Catwalk, where show cars will take centre stage.