From outdoor cinema to entertaining activities: Five events to check out this weekend in Doha

The events include outdoor movie screenings, shopping and other fun activities.

Events in Qatar only got more exciting as the country entered the winter solstice on December 21, with the cold weather enabling the public to enjoy numerous outdoor events and activities.

While the long National Day weekend ended, there are still plenty of events that can be enjoyed in the coming weekend, providing a wide variety of entertainment.

1. Lusail Winter Wonderland Circus

Source: Lusail Winter Wonderland

Lusail Winter Wonderland has become more entertaining with its circus show, offering performances everyday until December 31.

Entry tickets grant visitors access to the circus show in addition to its endless rides. Tickets can be purchased online via Lusail Winter Wonderland’s website.

Time:

Monday to Wednesday: 4:00pm – 11:00pm

Thursday to Friday: 4:00pm – 1:00am

Sunday: 4:00pm – 11:00pm

2. InflataRun 3.0

Source: InflataRun

Those looking to get active while having fun can head to 900 Park for InflataRun 3.0 where families and friends can experience the world’s longest inflatable obstacle course!

Taking place until January 3, the event offers a wide range of attractions including the InflataTeddy, InflataSplash, and InflataStadium to many others. Tickets can be purchased online.

Time:

Saturday to Wednesday: 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Thursday: 3:00pm – 12:00am

Friday: 1:30pm – 12:00pm

3. Baraha Cinema

Source: Msheireb Downtown

For those wanting to enjoy the winter weather and simply unwind can head to Msheireb Downtown for the Baraha Cinema.

On until January 4, the cinema offers outdoor movie screenings and interactive activities in addition to mouthwatering meals and movie-inspired dishes.

The screenings take place everyday at 7:00pm and tickets can be purchased online.

4. Torba Market

Source: Torba

The Torba Market has returned just in time for the winter season, providing a wide range of fresh, organic goods to handmade items.

Taking place at Education City every Saturday for families, friends and solo visitors to relax and have a stroll around the area at Oxygen Park.

Location:

Education City – Gate 7, Torba Market

Time:

Every Saturday from 8:00am – 9:00pm

5. MIA Bazaar

Source: MIA

Those looking for a calm yet fun shopping experience can head to the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park for the Bazaar.

Visitors will get the chance to visit and purchase from stalls offering many items including bakeries, handmade gifts, clothing and more.

Date:

November 8 – February 22

Time:

Fridays: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm – 9:00pm