From kite festival to safari zoo: Five events to check out this weekend in Doha

This weekend is offering a wide range of entertaining activities for families and friends to enjoy.

The winter season in Qatar only calls for outdoor fun activities and events to enjoy over the weekend with families and friends.

For those looking for activities to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events and places worth checking out this weekend.

1. Sealine Kite Festival

Source: Visit Qatar

The fun desert experience at Sealine Season gets even more exciting this weekend with the Kite Festival. Throughout the late afternoons, a vibrant display of kites will decorate Sealine’s skies offering the public a spectacular view along with many other activities.

As part of the Sealine Season, adventure lovers will also get a chance to witness music concerts, fireworks and pop-up dining experiences under the stars, while children can enjoy fun activities just designed for them.

Even better, most activities are offered for free, including stargazing, henna painting, beach games, interactive cooking contests and more.

All information and booking details can be found on Visit Qatar’s website.

Date: January 16 – 18

Location: Sealine

2. Al Wakra Safari Zoo

Source: Al Wakra Old Souq

Wildlife lovers of all ages will get the ultimate experience at the Al Wakra Safari Zoo this weekend.

Taking place at Al Wakra Old Souq, visitors will get the chance to meet various species of animals and feed them treats at the mini zoo.

Tickets can be purchased online via Virgin Tickets.

Date: Until February 1

Location: Al Wakra Old Souq

3. Hosh Msheireb

Source: Msheireb Properties

Those looking for a cosy experience this weekend will likely enjoy Hosh Msheireb, a warm space that showcases Qatar’s hospitality and rich cultural heritage.

The family-friendly spot is the right place to relax by the fireplace, indulge in authentic Qatari coffee and watch numerous cultural performances.

Time: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Date: Until January 31

Location: Company House – Msheireb Museums

4. Honey Festival

Source: Pixabay

This weekend is the last chance to visit the Honey Festival at the Umm Salal Central Market.

Taking place on the sidelines of the Umm Salal Winter Festival, the event is offering a wide variety of locally produced honey.

Date: Until January 18

Time:

Morning period from 9:00am – 1:00pm

Evening period from 4:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Umm Salal Central Market

5. Shop Qatar

Source: Visit Qatar

Shop Qatar, the largest local shopping festival, is ongoing until February 1, featuring 20 participating malls and shopping destinations.

The event is offering discounts, family-friendly entertainment and raffle prizes ranging from QAR 10,000 ($2,741) to QAR 100,000 ($27,406).

Lucky shoppers who spend at least QAR 200 ($55) at any of the participating malls can participate in raffle draws by redeeming their receipts at the designated booths.

Date: Until February 1

Location: Across designated shopping malls