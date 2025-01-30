From jewellery exhibition to vintage finds: Five events to check out this weekend in Doha

This weekend is offering a wide range of entertaining activities for families and friends to enjoy, from exhibitions to entertaining performances.

A new month means more exciting weekend activities and events to enjoy with families and friends.

For those looking for activities to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events and places worth checking out this weekend.

1. Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Source: Visit Qatar

The annual Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition has returned with its 21st edition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), offering a luxurious experience for jewellery lovers.

More than 500 jewellery brands will be participating at the prestigious event, showcasing their unique and intricate designs.

Those wishing to attend the exhibition can do so by registering online.

Date: January 30 – February 5

Location: DECC

Time:

Weekdays: 12:00pm – 10:00pm

Friday: 3:00pm – 10:00pm

2. Good Finds Market

Source: Good Finds Market

Those who missed out on the Good Finds Market at the Doha Fire Station last year have the chance to enjoy it this weekend.

The event is one for all antique collectors and lovers of everything vintage, with second-hand and nostalgic pieces displayed for sale across the venue by numerous collectors.

Local food vendors are also offering mouthwatering dishes and refreshing drinks, made on the spot to be freshly served for visitors.

Date: January 30 – February 8

Time: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Location: Doha Fire Station

3. Candy Zone

Source: Msheireb Properties

Sweet lovers have the final chance this weekend to visit Msheireb Downtown’s Candy Zone.

Visitors will get the chance to taste a wide variety of sweets and mouthwatering treats in a vibrant setting filled with fun games for children. The place is also Instagram-able, with each corner serving as an incredible backdrop for photos.

Time: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Date: Until February 1

Location: Sahat Al Nakheel, Msheireb Downtown Doha

4. Al Wakra Safari Zoo

Source: Al Wakra Old Souq

This weekend is yet another chance for wildlife lovers of all ages to enjoy the ultimate experience at the Al Wakra Safari Zoo.

Held at Al Wakra Old Souq, visitors will get the chance to meet various species of animals and feed them treats at the mini zoo.

Tickets can be purchased online via Virgin Tickets.

Date: Until February 28

Location: Al Wakra Old Souq

5. Shop Qatar closing ceremony

Source: Visit Qatar

This weekend, Shop Qatar festival will wrap up with a closing ceremony at Doha Festival city, offering entertainment programmes for visitors. The final raffle draw will also take place, where the lucky winner of the Tesla Cybertruck will be announced.

Date: February 1

Location: Doha Festival City



Time: 8:00pm