From fireworks to shopping: 10 events and activities for long weekend

With schools closed and most offices shut on Wednesday and Thursday, here are some fun activities and events to enjoy with family and friends.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani surprised the population on Tuesday night with a two-day national holiday, providing them with a four-day weekend.

For those seeking activities and destinations, Doha News has compiled a list of 10 must-see events and places worth checking out.

1. Fireworks and Dancing Fountain at Old Doha Port

Image for illustrative purposes. Source: DESIGNECOLOGIST via Unsplash

The first edition of the Qatar Boat Show 2024 is providing a long list of entertaining events for the public to enjoy at the Old Doha Port.

Aside from looking at a vibrant selection of 80 boats and yachts, visitors can enjoy fireworks and the dancing fountain.



Tickets can be purchased online.

Date: November 6 – 9

Time:

Day 1 and 4: 3:00pm – 8:00pm

Day 2 and 3: 3:00pm – 9:00pm

2. MIA Bazaar

Source: MIA

Those looking for a calm yet fun shopping experience can head to the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park for the Bazaar.

Visitors will get the chance to visit and purchase from stalls offering many items including bakeries, handmade gifts, clothing and more.

Date: November 8 – February 22

Time:

Fridays: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm – 9:00pm

3. The Race Is On Exhibition

Source: Visit Qatar

Racing enthusiasts looking for a fun, educational experience can visit the new The Race Is On exhibition at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

The exhibition educates visitors about F1 by displaying objects from its history as well as motor racing in Qatar from as far back as 1977.

Date: November 6 – April 1 2025

Time:

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Tuesdays: Closed

Thursdays: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Fridays: 1:30pm –7:00pm

4. The Bazaar at Souq Waqif

[Unsplash]

Souq Waqif remains a great option for shoppers, especially as the weather in Doha cools down.

Visitors can enjoy The Bazaar during this delightful season.

Running until November 12 at the Eastern Square, visitors will have the chance to purchase a wide range of items from abayas, perfumes, spices among many others.

Time:

Saturday – Wednesday: 10:00am – 10:00pm

Thursday: 10:00am – 11:00pm

Friday: 2:00pm – 11:00pm

5. Zinatha 3rd Edition

Source: Alhazm

Friday is the last chance for fashion lovers to visit the third Zinatha Women’s exhibition.

Taking place until November 8, the exhibition celebrates women from the region with luxurious clothing pieces, unique accessories, beauty products among many others. Pre-registration is required to attend the exhibition.

Time:

Weekdays: 10:00am – 11:00pm

Friday: 2:00pm – 11:00pm

6. The Sky above Gaza…Imagine

Source: Visit Qatar

This weekend is the final chance to visit “The Sky above Gaza…Imagine” exhibition, which highlights the Palestinian cause and the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Curated in cooperation with Qatar Red Crescent, the exhibition features the works of over 50 artists from Palestine and the Arab World. Part of the exhibition’s proceeds will go towards supporting the people of Gaza.

Date: September 17 – November 7

Location: Fire Station

Time: 6:00pm – 9:00pm

7. Lusail Winter Wonderland

Source: Lusail Winter Wonderland

Lusail Winter Wonderland remains a key destination for families and friends.

With its doors open again for the public, visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities, from rides, to ice skating among others.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Opening hours:

Tuesday – Wednesday: 4:00pm – 11:00pm

Thursday – Friday: 4:00pm – 1:00am

Saturday – Sunday: 4:00pm – 11:00pm

Monday: Closed

8. Quality time at Tornado Dune Plaza

Source: Tornado Dune Plaza

For those wanting to simply unwind and enjoy a treat or drink can visit the Tornado Dune Plaza.

The all-new Tornado Dune Plaza is the latest hotspot in Doha, providing a wide range of restaurants and cafes with air conditioned outdoor seating.

Located in the centre of Qatar’s vibrant West Bay business district, it provides a venue for families and friends to meet and network outdoors while staying protected from the summer heat and humidity.

Location: West Bay

Date / Time: Varies

9. Museum of Illusions

Source: Museum of Illusions

Those looking to explore optical illusion can head to the Museum of Illusions at The Gate Mall.

The unique museum features a wide range of visual tricks and optical illusions that keep visitors of all ages engaged.

Entry is free for those below three years old.

Time:

Fridays: 1:00pm – 10:00pm

Saturdays: 9:00am – 10:00pm

10. Hamad Port Visitors Centre & Aquarium

Source: Mwani

The Hamad Port Visitors Centre & Aquarium is always a great place for those wanting to dive into the ocean and discovering its many secrets.

The aquarium offers a captivating experience with 3,000 sea creatures placed in 17 different tanks to a 4D cinema experience.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Time:

Saturday – Thursday: 8:00am – 7:00pm

Fridays: 1:00pm – 7:00pm