From desert activities to car racing: Five events to check out this weekend in Doha

The list ranges from desert events, honey exhibition, motorsports among others.

This weekend has an exciting lineup of events and activities to enjoy indoors and outdoors—especially during Qatar’s current breezy weather.

For those looking for activities to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events and places worth checking out this weekend.

1. Ras Abrouq events

Source: Visit Qatar

Ras Abrouq’s events have been extended until February 15, offering a unique desert experience for those wanting to escape the bustling city over the weekend.

Visitors of all ages have a long list of activities and events to choose from, from a wide variety of dining options to unforgettable cultural experiences.

Date: Until February 15

Location: Our Habitas Ras Abrouq

Time:

Friday and Saturday: 10:00am – 10:00pm

2. Souq Waqif International Honey Exhibition

Source: Souq Waqif

For those looking for a rather different experience this weekend, they can head straight to the Souq Waqif for the sixth edition of the International Honey Festival.

This year’s edition features 26 participating countries that are offering a wide variety of honey. Visitors can also test the quality of their honey at a designated testing laboratory at the exhibition.

Date: Until February 8

Location: Souq Waqif – Eastern Square

Time:

Morning hours: 9:00am – 12:00pm

Evening hours: 3:30pm – 10:00pm

3. Geekend

Source: Doha Film Institute

Geekend, Qatar’s mega pop culture gathering, is back this weekend with exciting activities for comics fans and gamers of all ages. This year’s edition will feature the Geekend Lounge, an escape room, interactive Geekdom side quests among other fun activities.

Tickets can be purchased upon arrival.

Date: February 6 – 8

Time: 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Location: Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard

4. Qatar International Rally closing

Source: QMMF

Thrill seekers this weekend have the chance to watch some of the biggest names in motorsport, including Nasser Al-Attiyah, in action with the Qatar International Rally’s closing ceremony on Saturday.

The international rally is set to commence on Thursday at the Lusail Boulevard, where the public will enjoy numerous performances before the Super Special stage takes place at Lusail Karting Track.

The closing will then take place at Lusail Boulevard.

Date: February 8



Time: 7:00pm

Location: Lusail Boulevard

5. Iraqi Cultural Week

Source: Bryan William Jones via Flickr

This weekend is a chance to celebrate Iraq’s rich heritage and culture with the Iraqi Cultural Week at Darb Al Saai.

The event is an opportunity to learn about Iraq through performances, tasting the many food options and shopping from a wide range of authentic Iraqi goods.

Date: Until February 9

Time: 3:00pm – 10:00pm

Location: Darb Al Saai