From coffee fairs to outdoor adventures: Five events to check out this weekend in Doha

Looking for activities to enjoy this weekend? Doha is buzzing with events from exhibitions to outdoor events.

With the season shifting, now is the perfect time to embrace the rich variety of experiences Doha has to offer.

Whether you’re into shopping, adventure, or a bit of outdoor fun, Doha News has rounded up five exciting events this weekend that showcase the best of what the city has to offer.

So gather your friends and family, and get ready to dive into a weekend full of exploration and enjoyment!

1. Doha International Coffee Exhibition

Source: DECC

If you’re a coffee enthusiast, this one’s for you. The premier international coffee trade show in Qatar is back for its second edition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

From brewing techniques to the latest coffee trends, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the world of coffee.

Visitors can sample a variety of coffees, explore the finest equipment, and meet international industry experts.

Date: September 26–28, 2024

September 26–28, 2024 Location: DECC

DECC Timings: Thursday & Saturday: 10:00am – 10:00pm / Friday: 1:00pm – 10:00pm

2. International Shopping Exhibition

Source: Qatar Events

Katara Cultural Village is hosting the International Shopping Exhibition, offering a wide array of goods from around the world.

Whether you’re looking for home décor, fashion, or artisanal crafts, this exhibition promises a unique shopping experience for all visitors.

Date: September 27–October 13, 2024

September 27–October 13, 2024 Location: Katara Cultural Village

Katara Cultural Village Entry: Free

3. West Walk Oud & Perfume Exhibition

Source: West Walk

Whether you’re looking to purchase or simply enjoy the sensory experience, this event offers an immersive journey into the art of perfumery.

Indulge your senses at the inaugural Oud and Perfume Exhibition at West Walk. With a luxurious setting, the exhibition showcases the finest fragrances from renowned brands, especially focusing on the enchanting world of oud.

Date: September 27–October 1, 2024

September 27–October 1, 2024 Location: West Walk, Al Waab

West Walk, Al Waab Entry: Free

4. Sealine Challenge 2024

Source: Qatar Calendar

For the more adventurous, the Sealine Challenge 2024 offers a thrilling running race in the stunning desert landscape of Sealine.

Part of the Qatar Trail Series, the race invites both seasoned athletes and casual runners to compete in various distances. Running through dunes and natural landscapes, it promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

Date: September 28, 2024

Location: Sealine Beach (near Murwab Resort)

Race Time: Starts at 4:00pm

Registration: Available via the QSFA app

5. Ladies’ Day at Ras Abu Aboud 974 Beach

Source: Visit Qatar

Ras Abu Aboud 974 Beach is a perfect place for women to relax, unwind, and enjoy a peaceful day by the water in an exclusive setting.

The beach is hosting a Ladies’ Day, offering a serene and private beach experience. Women of all ages can enjoy sunbathing, swimming, and lounging on the pristine beach with complete privacy. The beach opens early in the morning, making it perfect for those who want to spend the entire day soaking up the sun or indulging in beachside activities.

Date: September 28, 2024

September 28, 2024 Location: Ras Abu Aboud 974 Beach

Ras Abu Aboud 974 Beach Timings: 8:00am – 11:00pm

8:00am – 11:00pm Entry: Ladies only



