French economy minister in Doha says France keen on stronger ties with Qatar

Qatar is currently negotiating to purchase a stake in the $27 billion collection of energy projects in Iraq owned by the French company TotalEnergies.

Qatar and France have reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening economic and financial cooperation as well as building on their close commercial and economic ties, a top official said.

Finance Minister of Qatar, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, and the Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France, Bruno Le Maire met in Doha on Sunday, during the French official’s trip to Qatar.

The officials said relations between the two countries are built on significant common strategic economic interests, helping them establish a broad-based, productive partnership.

The two announced plans to further strengthen their current partnership after signing a Memorandum of Understanding back in December 2021.

A roadmap with areas and specific projects of interest was discussed and established between France and Qatar then, with a focus on innovation in digital and emerging technologies in line with both countries’ 2030 national visions.

One of the ways they aim to promote and enhance such investments is the $300 million renewal of the joint investment programme between BPI France and QIA Future French Champions (FFC). This decision was made by both parties to promote private cross-border partnerships and investments.

The Qatar Investment Authority and CDC International Capital oversee the venture capital fund known as Future French Champions. The healthcare services and industrial sectors are the focus of the fund, which is based in Paris, France.

Additionally, the French and Qatari energy industries often work closely together on significant energy projects around the world, such as in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa, as well as Qatar’s massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) output.

Authorities in Doha confirmed earlier this month that Qatar and France discussed various ways to cooperate in efforts to provide humanitarian aid and development assistance to the Syrian people.

No additional information was provided regarding the joint initiatives, but the talks take place as Syria and Turkey, the country that primarily supports the armed and political opposition in Syria, move closer to one another.

Before an official “presidential meeting” is called, officials have been back and forth since the Turkish and Syrian defence ministers met in Moscow in late December.