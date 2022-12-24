France launch official complaint over Argentina goalkeeper taunting Kylian Mbappe￼

Martinez also caused disturbance to millions of viewers after the final, with a vulgar gesture when he was awarded the Golden Glove trophy.

The French Football Federation have submitted an official complaint over the Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez consistently taunting Kylian Mbappe.

The goalkeeper has repeatedly took aim at Mbappe after his team beat France on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Martinez first called for “a moment’s silence” for Mbappe during dressing room celebrations after the game concluded at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, before doing the the same thing upon the team’s return to Argentina during their victory parade.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was also spotted carrying a doll with Mbappe’s face taped to it during the parade in Buenos Aires, despite standing next to the Frenchman’s teammate at Paris St-Germain, Lionel Messi.

The President of the French FA Noel Le Graet has penned a letter of complaint stating that, “This is going too far. Mbappé’s behaviour has been exemplary.”

“I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation,” he told Ouest-France. “I find these excesses abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand.

