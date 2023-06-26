Four Qatari siblings die in tragic Oman car crash

The news triggered an outpour of condolences and prayers among social media users both in Qatar and neighbouring Oman.

Four Qatari siblings died in a tragic car crash in the Omani city of Salalah where they were laid to rest on Saturday, local social media account Qatar Deaths confirmed.

The social media post identified the four siblings as the children of Saleh Saad Al-Kathiri—Saad, Ghanim, Iman, and Fatma. The exact date of the incident remains unclear with conflicting social media posts suggesting it occurred either on Friday or Saturday.

توفي أبناء الوالد / صالح سعد الكثيري

سعد وغانم وايمان وفاطمة



تم الدفن اليوم السبت في مدينة صلالة في عمان



عزاء الرجال في الريان مقابل مسجد السامريةhttps://t.co/4viNYmJ6Ly



والنساء في منزل جدهم في الريان الجديد منزل رقم 16https://t.co/LKRxW7M1dJ

الله يرحمهم ويغفر لهم

وفيات قطر — وفيات قطر (@qatarde) June 24, 2023

The ages of the four siblings have not been disclosed, however, Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education confirmed the unfortunate news in a social media post on Sunday.

The ministry said Ghanim was a student at the Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, and Fatma was a student at the Rawda Bint Jassim Secondary School For Girls.

بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره بلغنا نبأ وفاة الطالب/ غانم صالح الكثيري من مدرسة قطر التقنية الثانوية للبنين، والطالبة/ فاطمة صالح الكثيري من مدرسة روضة بنت جاسم الثانوية للبنات.

ووزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم العالي متمثلة في قياداتها وموظفيها والطلبة، يسألون الله أن يتغمد… — وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم العالي (@Qatar_Edu) June 25, 2023

“The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, on behalf of its leaders, employees, and students, ask God to bless the deceased with the abundance of His mercy, and to grant their families with patience and solace. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” the statement added.

The Qatar Deaf Center also stated that Iman was a member.

“The National Cultural Center for the Deaf expresses its deepest condolences and sympathy following the death of Ms. Iman Saleh Saad Muslim Al Kathiri, member of the National Center for the Deaf. We pray to God Almighty to bless the deceased with the abundance of His mercy and to grant her the highest Paradise,” the centre said in a Twitter statement.

The tragedy triggered an outpouring of condolences and prayers among social media users both in Qatar and neighbouring Oman.

“We ask God for his mercy and forgiveness, and to grant their families patience and solace,” an Oman-based social media user said.

A Qatari social media user tweeted: “May God have mercy on them, forgive them, compensate their youth with paradise, and grant patience to their families and loved ones.”

Road accidents represent the eighth leading cause of death globally. Every 24 seconds a person is killed on the road somewhere around the world. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), road accidents claim the lives of up to 1.3 million people around the world.