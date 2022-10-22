Tributes fill Qatari social media as deadly car incident leaves 3 siblings dead

A deadly car incident on Friday night close on Shamal Road, Qatar, left three siblings dead on immediate impact.

The siblings, Saif, Noura and Mouda Sa’eed Al Yefai, who are of Qatari origin, died as their car was set ablaze.

Teachers, friends and acquaintances have poured their tributes online to the siblings, sharing their memories of them whilst offering condolences and prayers to their family.

Prominent religious figure and member of Qatar University’s teaching association Dr. Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Marei took to social media to mourn Saif, lamenting his excellent studentship and high character.

#سيف_سعيد_اليافعي

أسأل ﷲ عز وجل أن يبرد مضجعه ويؤنس وحشته ويجعل قبره روضة من رياض الجنة 🤲🏻



خالص التعازي لأسرته الكريمة ولزملائه ومحبيه

وانا لله وانا اليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/zuFKIEzdHp — د.محمد بن راشد المري (@alsnid) October 21, 2022

Renowned anchor and journalist Khalid Jassim also took to social media to pay his tributes to the siblings and offer his condolences to their family.

الله يصبر ابوهم وامهم واهلهم ،

ويعينهم على فراقهم ،

والله يرحم #سيف_سعيد_اليافعي وخواته موضي ونورة .

إنا لله وإنا اليه راجعون .

حادث اليم آلمنا كلنا . pic.twitter.com/PnGb20eiPo — خالد جاسم (@khalidjassem74) October 22, 2022

Another social media user posted a tweet saying: “I don’t know Saif Sa’eed Al-Yefai, may God have mercy on him personally, but the good people when they leave leave behind a good reputation and this is what I ask for.

May God have mercy on him, his two sisters and parents and grant his family and relatives patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

The funeral procession for the siblings was held on Saturday at Meseimeer cemetery.