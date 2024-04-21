For the love of Reggae: Bob Marley’s former band to perform in Doha

The legendary reggae band, The Wailers, will perform their timeless classics and celebrate the 40th anniversary of their Legend album in Qatar, promising an unforgettable night of music on May 2 at Doha Golf Club.

The legendary reggae band, The Wailers, are set to take centre stage and serenade the audience in Qatar at Doha Golf Club on May 2 at 19:00 local time.

Organised by Mayfair Hospitality, fans are promised a night of pure magic as The Wailers are looking to serenade the audience to the entirety of the “Legend” album as part of their 40th-anniversary tour.

“Experience the magic of The Wailers’ timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley’s vast musical creations in a truly unforgettable set,” the organisers announced.

The concert welcomes attendees aged 21 and older and kicks off at 19:00 Doha time.

The band is also celebrating the release of the much-anticipated biopic “Bob Marley: One Love” this year.

Tickets for the event are up for sale at Q-Tickets, priced at QAR 300 and QAR 500.

For those seeking a premium experience, gold, silver, and bronze tables accommodating 10 guests, complete with F&B credit, are available for purchase at QAR 12,000, QAR 10,000, and QAR 8,000 respectively.

The Wailers, originally formed by the late bassist Familyman Barrett and the remaining members of Bob Marley & the Wailers, continue to reign as one of the most iconic and influential bands in the history of reggae music.

