Footballers Youcef Atal and Anwar El Ghazi suspended by clubs for posts on Palestine

Several football clubs have decided to censure displays of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Algerian footballer Youcef Atal and Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi have been suspended by their clubs over social media posts on Palestine.

France’s Nice has taken disciplinary action against Atal after French prosecutors launched an investigation into the footballer on suspicion of endorsing terrorism.

“Given the nature of the publication shared [by Atal], and its seriousness, the club has taken the decision to take immediate disciplinary action against the player, prior to any action that may be taken by sporting and legal authorities,” the French club said in a statement.

“As such, the club has decided to suspend Youcef Atal until further notice,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, the South East branch of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) filed a complaint against the player.

According to the club, the 27-year-old post has since been deleted, and he has issued an apology.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Atal is presumed to have reposted a video from a Palestinian preacher that called for violence against Jewish people.

German club Mainz also suspended their forward El Ghazi for a post on his Instagram story that expressed support for Palestine.

Mainz cites that El Ghazi’s post highlighting the phrase “from the river to the sea” is “unacceptable.”

“In the post, El Ghazi stated an opinion on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that was deemed unacceptable by the club. Prior to making this decision, the club and the player had engaged in an in-depth discussion,” Mainz stated on their channels.

Several European football clubs have attempted to censure displays of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Scotland’s Celtic Football Club condemned the banners of its fans saying “Free Palestine” and “Victory to the resistance!!” during the club’s Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock in Glasgow earlier this month.

“The club has always made clear that political messages and banners are not welcome at Celtic Park, or any match involving Celtic,” the club stated on it’s channels.

Despite the the club’s statement, The Green Brigade, an ultras group of hardcore Celtic fans, have called on supporters to to raise the Palestine flag during the club’s UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on October 25.

In Algeria, the national footballing body suspended all matches on Wednesday “until further notice” to show solidarity with the Gaza Strip, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) said it “decided to suspend all football competitions and matches, as it “respects the memories of venerable and glorious martyrs victims of savage Zionist attacks.”

Almost 3,480 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Hamas’ October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 Israelis.