“Flawed statement”: Qatari official calls out American right-winger

Such marginalising narrative has served many political leaders in using military interventions to, as infamously phrased, ‘bring democracy’ and ‘civilization’ to many parts of the world.

Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lolwah Al Khater has called out the “flawed statement” of an American right-wing political commentator who made controversial remarks about what he called “reverse colonization” whereby “third world countries” bring chaos and disorder to civilized places.

In a brazen and controversial statement on his X platform, Matt Walsh argued that “Europe colonized the world by bringing civilization to uncivilized places.”

He then went on to describe “what’s happening now is like a reverse colonisation. The third world is bringing chaos and disorder to previously civilized places.”

“It’s colonization minus all of the benefits.” He claimed.

This sparked an online reaction, one of which was Minister Al Khater’s, who was quick to call out Walsh’s claim saying his argument “presupposes that other civilizations outside Europe didn’t exist,” which she said is a “fallacy” and “factually wrong”.

Al Khater slammed Walsh’s controversial remark in sarcasm firstly saying, “that is interesting since there was this ‘civilized’ gentleman called Matt Walsh who went ALL the way to the ‘uncivilized world’ to learn the answer of ‘What is a woman’ .. at least according to his documentary.”

Al Khater was referring to Walsh’s 2022 documentary “What is a Woman?” wherein he goes to different parts of the globe to interview several different people and ask if they could tell him what a woman is.

“Sarcasm aside,” she continued, “here is how to methodologically deconstruct some of the fallacies in Mr Walsh’s flawed statement.”

“Mr Walsh wants a definition of a woman, here as well we need a definition of ‘the civilized and the uncivilized’?” the vocal Qatari official added.

Al Khater continued to school the conservative Walsh who is also author of a children’s book, saying: “The statement presupposes that other civilizations outside Europe didn’t exist, this is a fallacy and factually wrong.”

“Mr Walsh said colonization ‘brought’ civilization, but how about the millions of people who were ‘brought’ as slaves from the ‘uncivilized places’ to build the ‘civilized world’? Can we at least give them some credit for contributing to civilizing these places?”.

Pointing out yet another discrepancy in his comment, Al Khater noted “equalizing (a) military colonization which took place by force, and included (b) the mass murder/ extermination of entire regions and (c) the illegal plunder of wealth, to ‘Legal Immigration’ is another fallacy.”

“Let’s assume for the sake of the argument that military colonization by force has ‘civilized’ the colonized regions ( remember we don’t know yet what is civilized).. How does this make mass murder and looting of other peoples’ wealths right? Could they not ‘Civilize’ these regions without looting their wealth and exterminating their people?” she stated.

“And we can go on and on,” she said lastly, while attaching a video snippet of Walsh’s documentary.

White superiority complex or the ‘white man’s burden’ stems from the notion that the west must take it upon itself to bring civilisation to the rest of the world.

Many of such claims have been used to back western military interventions and imperialistic legacies.

Meanwhile, western officials have long pitted the west against the rest of the world.

In October 2022, the foreign policy chief of the EU perceived Europe as a garden of political freedom and economic prosperity, noting the rest of the world is a “jungle” which Europe seeks protection from, sparking global outrage.

Joseph Borrell was urged to apologise after painting the world outside of Europe as a potentially uncivilised “jungle”.

“Europe is a garden,” Borrell said in a speech in Belgium on Thursday, however “most of the rest of the world is a jungle, and the jungle could invade the garden”.

Such marginalising narrative has served many political leaders in using military interventions to, as infamously phrased, ‘bring democracy’ and ‘civilisation’ to many parts of the world.

Former United States President George W. Bush’s used differences in the world in terms of civilisation, pitting the west versus the other, specifically versus Islam as means to justify his “Global War on Terror” approach.

Post 9/11 era, Bush created a new world enemy: terrorism in line with Islam, i.e. “Islamic terrorism.”

The former U.S. president also did not hesitate to throw around words such as “terrorists” operating in “deserts” and “jungles“ in his 2002 State of the Union Address, further deepening what is deemed to be an orientalist lens that has prevailed in western narratives of the Middle East.