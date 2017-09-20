Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (Sept. 20-23)

Ray Toh

From learning more about falconry to checking out some classic cars to watching a Batman screening or enjoying a Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra concert, there’s plenty of entertaining things going on this weekend.

Here are our picks:

Falcon festival

An international exhibition of the traditional local pastime of falconry and hunting will take place at Katara this weekend.

Chantelle D'mello

The first festival of its kind, S’hail is expected to attract falconers from Qatar and overseas.

There will be daily hunting and falconry exhibitions, bird auctions and a chance for visitors to get close to the highly-prized birds of prey.

Activities include an aerial shooting performance by Qatar Shooting Association and archery by Qatar Olympic Committee. Al-Rami sports club will also present some shooting events, such as duck, deer and rabbit shooting.

Lectures and training sessions for falconers – including for children – are also planned, and there will be a pavilion showcasing hand-made items needed by falconers and hunters.

Throughout the festival, restaurants in Katara will also be offering a 15 percent discount.

The exhibition is open from Sept. 20-24 from 10am until 9pm daily at Building 12, at Katara’s Wisdom Square. Public entry is free. More information is here.

Symphony of Films

The Doha Film Institute will open its second Symphony of Films event this weekend. The event celebrates some of the world’s best composers who have collaborated with leading film directors.

DFI

The six-day event at Katara, which starts on Sept. 21, includes screenings of modern classics such as Tim Burton’s Batman (Sept. 21, 10pm), and Bicycle Thieves by Vittorio De Sica (Sept. 23, 8:30pm).

The program also includes a documentary examining how composers create powerful film scores and a masterclass with British composer and songwriter Dr Deborah Mollison on becoming a film composer (Sept. 23, 5:30pm).

The screenings are at Katara Drama Theater (Building 16). Tickets cost QR35, and QR25 for students and QM Culture Pass holders. Masterclass tickets are free, but must be pre-booked. To buy or reserve tickets and find out more, see here.

Movie music

As part of the Symphony of Films series, Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will perform music from Britain and Qatar.

Qatar Philharmonic / Facebook

This will feature favorites such as the scores from East Is East and The Boys of Sunset Ridge, alongside music written by Qatari composer Dana Alfardan.

The concert is on Sept. 22 from 7.30pm at Katara Opera House. Tickets cost from QR75 to QR200 and can be bought online here.

Classic cars

A Jaguar XK120 Roadster 1954 and an Oldsmobile convertible 1959 will be among 12 classic cars exhibited at the Mall of Qatar and the adjacent Al Rayyan Hotel.

Mall of Qatar

The automobiles, worth around QR4 million, will be on show at the mall’s luxury court and in the hotel for a month, starting Sept. 20.

Visitors can find out more about classic cars that were imported to Qatar in the 1950s, and have their photos taken next to their favorites.

The show runs daily from Sept. 20 until Oct 21. Entry is free.

Nepal Idol final

The hunt for the next singing star from Nepal is nearly over – and the winner will be announced live from Doha with the grand finale of Nepal Idol.

Facebook

Held at Asian Town on Sept. 22, the final will reveal who will win fame and a solo recording contract.

The event will be from 6pm. Tickets can be bought in advance from Q-Tickets and cost from QR50 to QR500 for VVIP. For more information and to book, see here.

