Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (July 19-22)

From cheering on Qatar’s national football team to eating cake that looks like Sheikh Tamim to checking out Filipino week at the Qatar Summer Festival, there’s plenty to do around town this weekend.

Here are our picks:

Asian Cup qualifiers

After six weeks of intense training, Qatar footballers are ready to compete in this week’s AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Qatar will start off playing Turkmenistan tonight before facing off against India on July 21 and closing the tournament with a match against Syria on July 23.

بداية التصفيات يوم الأربعاء القادم في استاد جاسم بن حمد منتخبنا الأولمبي يواجه منتخب تركمنستان الساعة ٨ pic.twitter.com/gZ7PnWeyHD — Qatar Football (@QFA) July 15, 2017

Tonight’s match starts at 8pm. In a statement, organizing committee chairman Ali Hammoud Al Nuaimi said security will be strict during the tournament. But seats will be free for all.

“We want the fans to come and enjoy top quality football. That’s why the entry is free,” he said.

Filipino week at Qatar Summer Festival

Filipino-inspired entertainment is taking center stage at the Qatar Summer Festival at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center near City Center mall.

We're approaching the end of a #Funday day here at the #SummerEntCity.

Come by tomorrow from 2PM, it's Filipino Week!https://t.co/qlk7MFmP7S pic.twitter.com/6h3Gcz3PCc — Entertainment City (@SummerEntCity) July 17, 2017

Cuisine from two Philippine-based food vendors, Jollibee Qatar and RED Butterfly Services W.L.L, will also be featured this week.

The festival is open daily from 2pm to 11pm until Sept. 5.

In addition to entertainment, there are dozens of other activities, such as the world’s largest inflatable human obstacle course, a retail court and games for children. Entrance costs QR15/person and special offers are available online here.

Tamim Al-Majd cake unveiling

Fouj Cafe is serving up a 5X5m cake decorated to look like the Tamim Al-Majd that has become iconic amid the Gulf dispute.

Simon Chan/Flickr

All are welcome to enjoy some of the cake for free, which will be available at the Grand Hamad Branch on Saturday, July 22 from 5pm to 8pm.

There will also be cupcake decorating for children. More information is available online here.

Skate girls of Kabul

A portrait exhibition about Afghan girls who have taken up skateboarding will make its regional premiere in Qatar this week.

The Skate Girls of Kabul series was taken by award-winning photographer Jessica Fulford-Dobson in 2013.

Copyright © Jessica Fulford-Dobson

It debuts at the QM Gallery (Building 10) in Katara Cultural Village on Thursday, July 20.

The exhibition is based on the story of Skateistan, a local charity that set up skate parks for kids in Afghanistan. There, it is taboo for girls to ride bikes, but not necessarily skateboards.

You can check it out from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 8pm; Fridays from 3pm to 9pm and Saturdays from 10am to 8pm. The gallery is closed on Sundays.

Sunset dinner cruise

Local travel agency National Cruise is holding three-hour dhow cruises along the Pearl Qatar on Thursday, July 20 from 6 to 9pm.

National Cruise/Facebook

The trip includes an open buffet in an air-conditioned dhow and a view of Qatar’s skyline. The pick-up point is at Gate 2 of the Pearl.

The cruise costs QR175/adult and QR75/child (ages three to 12 years old). Call 50008830 for more details or see more info online here.

Bonus:

Casting call: The Doha Film Institute is seeking actors and actresses of all ages with a “Qatari look” who speak the local dialect for a new film. Auditions will be held between July 16 and Aug. 10. To apply, email [email protected]

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?