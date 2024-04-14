Five Qatari referees set to officiate during AFC U-23 games

Abdullah Al Athba, Mishary Al Shammari, Mohammed Ahmed Al Shammari, Faisal Eid Al Shammari and Zahi Sunaid Al Shammari will officiate over the upcoming men’s under-23 championship.



Five Qatari referees will officiate football matches in the upcoming Asian Football Confederation’s under 23 (AFC U-23) championship taking place in Qatar.



The AFC’s referee committee announced the homegrown talent selected to officiate the games in preparation for bringing the football fanfare back to Qatar.



International referee Abdullah Al Athba was among those selected.

In 2021,Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that the Qatar Football Association’s (QFA) Referee Department appointed Al Athba as the main referee for the 49th edition of the Amir Cup games.

The QFA appointed Mohammed Ahmed Al Shammari as the fourth official and Mishary Al Shammari as the VAR1 referee. Both referees will also join Al Athba in the upcoming AFC U-23 tournament.



Other Qatari referees chosen to officiate during the U-23 tournament include Faisal Eid Al Shammari and Zahi Sunaid Al Shammari.



QNA further highlighted that participation in the Asian Games enhances the eligibility of the Qatari referees to take part in the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics.



The AFC tournament kicks off on Monday with an exciting match-up between Australia and Jordan before Qatar takes on Indonesia.