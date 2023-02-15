Five Qatari hospitals among world’s top 250 academic medical centres

Last year, Qatar ranked first in the Arab world and 18th worldwide in the 2022 Health Care Index.

Five Qatar hospitals have ranked among the world’s top 250 academic medical centres, the highest number of hospitals from the region on the global ranking.

The ranking was part of a new study by leading United Kingdom-based consultancy, Brand Finance, Doha’s state news agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday.

Four centres under Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) made it onto the list, including Rumailah Hospital, Hamad General Hospital, the National Center for Cancer Care and Research, and the Heart Hospital.

The fifth Doha-based entity that reached the global ranking is Sidra Medicine, which falls under the umbrella of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

“Having five Qatar hospitals ranked among the world’s top 250 academic medical centres is an incredible achievement and highlights the commitment of Qatar’s health sector to deliver excellent care to our patients,” Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Doha’s health minister, said.

According to QNA, the cancer facility ranked at 60, the general hospital ranked at 63, and the remaining two HMC facilities achieved top 100 rankings.

The research, also the first-of-its-kind, surveyed 2,500 leading healthcare professionals around the world and the ranking was conducted by a peer-driven analysis of their performances.

“In recent years, HMC and Sidra Medicine have worked hard to implement the academic medical centre model into their hospitals, combining patient care, medical research, and education to achieve the best outcomes and experience for our patients,” Dr. Al Kuwari added.

The new ranking adds to a list of achievements by Qatar’s health sector that has repeatedly received global praise, particularly during the Covid-19 outbreak.

In 2016, HMC became the first healthcare system in the world to have all its hospitals accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) under the Academic Medical Center accreditation program.

Similarly, Sidra Medicine received the accreditation in 2020, a gold-standard in the medical sector globally.

Last year, Qatar ranked first in the Arab world and 18th worldwide in the 2022 Health Care Index.

Meanwhile, during the same year, the World Health Organization designated all of Qatar’s cities as “Healthy Cities”.

The Healthy City programme seeks to improve population health by promoting health and well-being, enhancing equity, empowering communities, and preventing the primary causes of ill health through the inclusion of health in all policies.