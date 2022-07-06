Five new bus stations open across Qatar

Five new bus stations have opened in various locations as part of Qatar’s efforts to provide high-quality transportation services, Mowasalat (Karwa) announced on Tuesday.

Stations in Lusail, Al Wakra, Industrial Area, Al Sudan and Al Rayyan have opened and are fully functional, while work on the West Bay, Msheireb and Al Gharrafa bus stations are under way.

Did you know❓ We currently have 5 brand new #BusStations across #Qatar, with 3 more on the way! Have you visited any stations yet?🚌 pic.twitter.com/Prt9uU8nO4 — Mowasalat Qatar (@Mowasalat_QAT) July 5, 2022

The Public Bus Infrastructure Programme is being implemented by the Ministry of Transport (MoT) in coordination with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), MoT announced in January

The programme aims to strengthen Qatar’s status as a pioneer in the use of environmentally-friendly electric vehicles, support transit operations during the World Cup, and boost use of public transportation over the next few years.

As part of the strategy to transition to electric vehicles, Al Sudan Bus Station, which is equipped with electric charging equipment, was inaugurated in November 2021.

Al Sudan Bus Station is strategically located near the Sudan Metro Station and Al Sadd SC southwards. The western side of the station is neighbouring the Aspire Zone, the Villagio Mall and the Torch Tower and other nearby destinations.

The bus stations are built in accordance with the most stringent global safety and environmental standards.

For energy savings and environmental conservation, the bus depots and stations have important design and operational considerations with three-star environmental quality.

Certain locations offer “Park and Ride” services as part of the programme.

Free parking spaces are also available for passengers who wish to park their vehicles and use the metro to reach their destinations.

Qatar residents and incoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are being encouraged to take advantage of public transportation, which reduces time and cost.