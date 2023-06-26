Five hot staycation spots to enjoy this Eid in Qatar

Looking to enjoy Eid outside your house this weekend? Doha News brings you the top spots for a blissful Eid break without leaving the country!

With all eyes on the crescent moon to announce the arrival of Eid Al Adha, people across Qatar are anticipating a well-deserved escape from their daily routine.

While international travel remains an option, the trend of “staycations” is gradually catching on, allowing people to enjoy a well-deserved break without the need to travel.

Qatar, with its luxurious hotels and many entertainment options, is exactly where you want to be to celebrate this upcoming Eid this month, and with great offers!

For those seeking a blend of luxury, convenience,and a taste of the nation’s hospitality and entertainment, Doha News brings you the top five staycation hotels you need to keep an eye on this Eid.

Salwa Beach Resort

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas has it all!

The resort’s Eid Staycation includes a 20% discount on room and villa bookings, encompassing a scrumptious breakfast and number of exhilarating experiences.

The staycation offer will also provide access to Qatar’s largest waterpark, various water sports, beach volleyball and children’s activities.

The resort’s culinary journey features authentic food from signature restaurants such as The League, Dante Italiana Cucina, Souk Kitchen, Levantine and Miss Wong.

Complimentary access to Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, packed with 28 exciting rides and slides, canyoning, go-karting, laser tag and a diving centre, is included with any room or villa booking.

And that’s not all! You can prepare for the Salwa Summer Beach Fest on 23rd June with a day filled with music, diverse food stalls, thrilling children’s activities, and pool & beach relaxation for a price of only 200 QAR, redeemable on food and drinks.

The resort has planned a series of activities catering to different interests including a dolphin cruise, kids club, and the newly introduced aquatic adventure “AquaGlide”.

The resort also offers a unique weekday family package access for 4 persons at just 500 QAR.

Ladies’ Night at the waterpark is held every Wednesday until 25th October. For a dose of serenity, the eforea spa has introduced Serenity Tuesdays for ladies, featuring a one-hour treatment, body scrub, a three-course meal at Dante Italiana Cucina, and access to the pool and beach with a private cabana and towels.

Raffles Doha

Set in the heart of Lusail, this luxury hotel presents a captivating blend of tradition and modernity that sets the stage for a unique holiday experience. It offers all-suite accommodation, personal butlers and family-friendly services.

Guests are invited to enjoy discounted suite rates starting from QR 3,500, available until 30 September 2023.

This enticing offer includes a delectable breakfast and your choice of either lunch or dinner, promising a culinary journey through Raffles’ exceptional cuisine.

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha

Food, entertainment, and stunning views all in one offer! This Eid Al Adha, you can treat yourself and your family to an exquisite staycation at Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha.

Nestled in the vibrant locale of Ras Abu Aboud, Rixos provides an oasis of luxury and tranquility amid the city’s bustling energy.

The hotel is renowned for its elegant interiors, lavish rooms, and a plethora of dining and leisure options, ensuring a memorable stay for the whole family.

From 28 to 30 June 2023, the hotel is offering an all-inclusive package starting from QR 1,499, perfect for a family of two adults and two children up to the age of 12.

This offer gives you the opportunity to indulge in the hotel’s remarkable facilities, renowned cuisine and impeccable service.

Maysan resort

Maysan Doha, an opulent urban resort, provides an exclusive and nurturing sanctuary for guests seeking privacy and luxury.

The resort offers sophisticated facilities that deliver a bespoke experience rooted in the history and tradition of Qatar. Located near the Aspire Zone complex, guests can enjoy easy access to the award-winning sports and healthy lifestyle destination.

The accommodation’s curated experiences, along with bespoke concierge services, ensures a memorable stay for all those looking to enjoy their Eid to a maximum with family or friends in privacy.

The resort offers spacious suites, private swimming pools, a vibrant kids’ club, padel courts and recreational areas for the whole family to enjoy.

Food is also a top priority, you can indulge in the culinary delights of Maysan Doha’s award-winning signature restaurants, such as La Casa, serving authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Katara Hills

Nestled amidst the natural beauty of Katara Hills, Katara Hills Hotel is definitely a tranquil city escape that offers a personalised service tailored to the needs of every guest.

The luxurious single-detached villas, each with a private swimming pool and personal butler, provide the ultimate privacy and exclusivity.

With only 15 keys on the property, the hand-picked team members are committed to delivering a high level of service experience. During Eid, guests can enjoy the serene surroundings and indulge in tailored luxury experiences.

The Scandinavian-inspired design, biophilic interiors, and the use of natural materials create a harmonious connection with the environment.

If you’re looking to enjoy a calming massage, The Katara Hills Spa offers relaxation and healing through traditional practices, personalised meditation sessions and breathing exercises.