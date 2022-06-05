First American Airlines flight lands in Doha as more destinations open up

The airlines have expanded their codeshare agreement to include 16 more destinations worldwide.

Qatar’s national carrier and American Airlines are expanding their strategic partnership with a new codeshare agreement to allow travellers to choose between more travel destination options.

The airlines revealed that the latest accord would open more than 16 additional countries to American travellers through Qatar Airways due to the new stop in Doha.

Travel enthusiasts will now be able to book flights from Qatar to Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Qatar Airways is pleased to extend our codeshare partnership with American Airlines, as yet another step in renewing our long-term strategic partnership with the airline,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker.

The latest expansion comes as the American carrier’s made a debut trip from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Doha’s Hamad International Airport, which was named the world’s best airport.

The new route makes American Airlines the only US carrier serving the Gulf region with a seamless connection to Doha via Qatar Airways.

“Our global partnerships expand upon American’s comprehensive network, providing access to numerous destinations for our customers who are ready to travel around the world,” said American Airlines’ CEO Robert Isom.

“We’re excited to deepen our strategic alliance with Qatar Airways alongside the launch of our new service between New York and Doha, giving American’s customers more choices and convenient access to the Middle East and beyond.”

Qatar Airways, the Middle East’s biggest carrier in terms of frequencies and destinations, and a six-time Skytrax ‘World’s Best Airline’ award winner, will place its code on thousands of American domestic flights, enhancing connectivity and expanding travel alternatives for passengers.

Now, travellers can reach 250 North American locations via American Airlines’ network, with Qatar Airways’ 85 destinations providing access to the Middle East, East Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The airlines, both of which are members of the OneWorld alliance, are opening the way for more integrated travel both within and beyond the alliance.

“We are thrilled to build on our relationship with our fellow OneWorld partner to provide passengers with the reliable, safe and award-winning service that they have come to know and expect from Qatar Airways,” Al Baker added.

Doha’s airline currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, all of which connect through its Doha hub.