Finding their roots: 24,000 trees planted in Qatar’s Al Matar Al Qadeem for Tree Week

The Ministry of Municipality has unveiled plans for 15 new public parks across the country in 2024, marking a 27% growth from 2019 to 2023.

Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality announced the successful planting of 24,000 trees along Al Matar Al Qadeem Street for Tree Week 2024.

Collaborating with the Friends of the Environment Centre, over 600 trees found their roots in the fertile soil of Umm Hawtah.

Municipalities including Doha, Al Daayen, Al Sheehaniya, Al Rayan, Al Wakra, and Al Ashamal joined hands with the Public Parks Department and Food Security Department to organise various environmental awareness activities.

Engaging the community, 150 students actively participated in these events.

Doha Municipality took the lead by planting 330,000 trees, followed by the Al Rayan Municipality with 1,599 trees while the Umm Salam Municipality witnessed the plantation of 860 trees, according to the Ministry of Municipality’s recent report.

Highlighting the crucial role of trees in mitigating climate change, experts reminded all that the process of photosynthesis helps remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while replenishing it with vital oxygen.

Meanwhile, in a bid to enhance public spaces, the Ministry of Municipality has unveiled plans for 15 new public parks across the country in 2024, marking a 27% growth from 2019 to 2023.

Qatar’s environmental endeavours also stretch along coastal areas like Al Zakhira, Al Khor, and Al Shamal with mangrove forests spanning across 13 square kilometres.

Mangroves play a pivotal role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change, due to their ability to sequester carbon.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding these ecosystems, underscoring their ecological, economic, and tourism significance.

Nestled along the eastern coast, Qatar’s mangrove forests are hailed as environmental attractions, serving as vital carbon reservoirs that safeguard the planet.

Qatar’s ‘green fortress’

Mangrove forests are a crucial component in tackling climate change, and their extinction could have serious social and economic repercussions, thus authorities in Qatar are eager to conserve, preserve, and work on mangrove development.

Al Khor and Al Thakhira are two of the most noticeable regions where mangroves are abundantly planted. Within its waters, the trees cover an area of more than seven square kilometres and grow as high as four metres.

In the heart of the surrounding desert, Al Thakhira’s mangrove or mangrove forests are dispersed over a wide region and teeming with native vegetation. The Al Thakhira region, which has mangrove forests, is regarded as a wildlife reserve by Law No. 6 of 2006.

Mangrove trees that grow on seawater are present year-round in the region, which is around 64 kilometres from Doha. When submerged in extremely salty seawater, mangroves may breathe, grow, and transform the salty water into fresh water that they can consume.

Highly effective carbon sinks, mangrove ecosystems store significant amounts of carbon in the soil, leaves, and branches. 3,754 tonnes of carbon may be kept in one hectare of mangroves.

The forests are a unique and magnificent natural part that separates the land from the sea and are teeming with species.

They significantly contribute to lowering global warming by producing oxygen, absorbing harmful chemicals, and removing carbon dioxide.

The plants are thought of as a fortress for the reproduction of many fish, some of which are of economic importance in Qatar, like Badah, and whose seedlings range in length from 44 cm to 60 cm.

Mangroves also work to stabilise the soil, protect beaches from erosion, and improve conditions for increasing fish stocks.

Many different kinds of marine animals, including fish, shrimp, algae, crabs, fungi, worms, and others, are thought to thrive in such environments.