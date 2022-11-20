FIFA World Cup kicks off at QetaiFAN Beach Fest

Exciting, upbeat, and exhilarating: get ready for a month of unforgettable nights with QetaiFAN Beach Fest’s live music and World Cup Match screenings.

Qatar’s World cup has kicked off at QetaiFAN Beach Fest, with hundreds of fans inaugurating the event on the night of the opening match.

The island can hold a capacity of over 30,000, including a 4,000-person beach club, 50 food outlets, and VR and esports activations.

With direct beach access and a permit to run catered music events, the festival aims to be a distinctive entertainment destination in Qatar. It is intended to provide iconic experiences that blend local, regional and international cultures.

Vinu Jose, who has been in Qatar for just two days and came to QetaiFAN Beach Fest to watch the opening game, finds it exciting to be watching the World Cup in Qatar, which he was part of back in 2006.

“As someone who has played during a World Cup before representing India, this is an exciting time for me and I liked how welcoming the country has been,” Jose told Doha News.

Jose played four times for India in the FIFA World Cup, including the 2006 Group 3 matches against Oman and Singapore. Vinu Jose was also one of the few Keralites to play in the East Bengal professional football squad at the turn of the millennium, alongside I M Vijayan and Jo Paul Ancheri.

Several other fans from different parts of the world were cheering for Qatar during the opening game against Ecuador.

“We are here to support England, but tonight we are supporting Qatar,” one English fan said.

“Moving on, we hope England passes the round of 16 and we want them to bring it home for our new King Charles,”he added.

Held at the largest venues in Qatar, the festival will hold concerts, special performances, giant screens to show live matches, water activities, and a Floating Aqua Park.

Five more artists have been confirmed by QetaiFAN Beach Fest for the eagerly anticipated festival experience on the beach at Qetaifan Island North in Lusail.

World-recognised Latin artist Mariah Angeliq will be performing (November 16), Dimelo Flow (November 27, 28, 29, and 30), and December 1, JQuiles (November 29), ChocQuibTown (December 9), and CKAY (December 11).

Among the top-tier artists already confirmed for the festival are French Montana (November 24), Ryan Castro (November 30), Oxlade (December 7), Alex Sensation (December 8), and CeeLo Green (December 10).

QetaiFAN Beach also promises day and night entertainment, and the line-up delivers the promise.

The event is offering daily passes and six concerts daily, from 10am to 4am until December 18 . The festival’s programming will be based on the universal language of music to unite people from all backgrounds and cultures on one platform and in one place to share, enjoy, and have fun.

Giant screens will be used to broadcast World Cup games.

More performers will be revealed in the following days, according to the organisers.

Tickets can be purchased online at the festival’s website. Early Bird General Daily Admission is $65 per person.

QetaiFAN Beach Fest is also offering fans transportation options to get to the festival from various sites in the nation to address mobility issues.

Three different routes will be arriving and departing from Qetaifan Island North and running from dawn till evening, whilst covering all access points in Doha.