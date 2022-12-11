FIFA unveils World Cup final match ball ‘Al Hilm’

The design is inspired by the Qatari flag, the colour of the FIFA World Cup trophy, and the deserts that surround the city of Doha.

The official match ball for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinals and final, “Al Hilm” by Adidas, was unveiled today.

This comes to continue the journey of the official match ball of the group stages, “Al Rihla”, or The Journey, in Arabic. “Al Hilm” translates to The Dream.

Al Hilm features the same groundbreaking Adidas “Connected Ball” technology as Al Rihla, which has proven invaluable in assisting match officials in making quicker and more accurate decisions during this World Cup. Al Hilm uses the most recent technological advancements in ball design.

The innovation provides Video Match Officials with instant data that can be used in conjunction with player position information to improve decision-making for a seamless fan experience.

The new technology supports the semi-automated offside system by combining the ball data collected by IMU sensors inside the ball and utilising artificial intelligence, particularly by providing the precise moment the ball is played in congested offside situations.

Al Hilm is the first FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final ball made using only water-based inks and glues. The ball was also carefully designed with the environment at its core.

“With the development of the connected ball technology, Adidas made it possible that an additional important layer of information is available to the video match officials. The data from the ball unlocks new insights for storytelling around the unique moments on the pitch at this World Cup,” said Johannes Holzmüller, Director of Football Technology and Innovation at FIFA.

The design, meanwhile, is based on a subtle triangular pattern on a textured gold base colour that is inspired by the Qatari flag, the colour of the FIFA World Cup trophy, and the region’s sparkling deserts that surround the city of Doha.

“Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together. Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck as they compete on the largest stage that football has to offer” said Nick Craggs, General Manager of Football at Adidas.