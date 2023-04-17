Under-fire PSG boss Galtier unlikely to remain next season: reports 

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi helped conserve Christophe Galtier’s employment after PSG won 3-1 against Lens on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier’s job is reportedly in jeopardy despite the Parisians retaining the charge in the Ligue 1 leaderboard, according to L’Equipe.

The French publication states the fate of Galtier has been sealed after PSG facing eight defeating in 18 games since the turn of the football calendar year.

Since Galtier has yet to pilot a successful Champions League rendition for PSG, even with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe at his disposal, the French coach is likely to witness his final season with the star-studded team.

Earlier last month, amid speculations of being sacked after elimination from the Champions League, Galtier admitted there was uncertainty in his coaching career.

“My future? It’s really too early to talk about it. It obviously depends on the (club’s) management and my president,” Galtier responded in a press conference on the question of his future.

“There’s a disappointment. The club had a lot of hopes for this competition. I stay focused on the end of the season with a lot of energy and determination,” Galtier added.

Galtier was only appointed Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement last July but may now be chased out of the Qatari-owned club for other suitors.

Having several coaching spells around France, Galtier joined PSG after coaching Nice and taking them from ninth place to fifth place. However, they lost to Nantes in the French Cup Final.

PSG has yet to win its first European title since 1996, which Nasser Al-Khelaifi vowed to secure when purchasing the club in 2011.

No comments have been voiced by PSG regarding the reports nor by representatives of Galtier.