FIFA to pay clubs more for sending players to next World Cups under new deal

The long-term agreement will support both local and international football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and European Club Association (ECA) Chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday that is set to bring equilibrium to national teams and local club games.

The comprehensive pact, signed until 31 December 2030, will see clubs adhere to the International Match Calendar and endorse the newly formatted FIFA Club World Cup from 2025.

Last year, FIFA confirmed plans to introduce the first-ever Women’s Club World Cup, and the MoU would seek to support the tournament as well as a yearly game between the winner of the UEFA Champions League and the winner of an intercontinental play-off.

Notably, the most prominent endorsement was The Club Benefits Programme, which pays all clubs that release players for the Men’s World Cup.

The payout will expand from $209 million from the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup to $355 million for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments.

Qatar’s Nasser Al Khelaifi voiced his satisfaction with the landmark agreement stating, “the MoU recognises the central role of clubs in football globally and ensures that they are properly represented in decision-making around issues which affect them.”

“FIFA and ECA will also now establish closer working practices on a future revamped Club World Cup, including the sporting and commercial aspects for the 2025 edition, and working together on future editions including on potential structures for managing the commercial rights going forward,” added the famed sports tycoon.

FIFA’s re-elected President Gianni Infantino said the ECA exchange is vital to balance the local pitch and the international stage.

“To have the new International Match Calendar endorsed by ECA provides the necessary balance between club and national team football. We have exciting projects ahead, including the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 and the new FIFA Women’s Club World Cup. A close collaboration with clubs in Europe, and the rest of the world, will be essential for the success of those events,” Infantino said upon signing the accord.