Fashion around the world: traditional Eid outfits edition

Millions of Muslims globally flaunt their stunning Eid outfit every year, showcasing the beauty of traditional wear during the celebration.

Eid celebration is always filled with faith, joy, and most, importantly, fashion. During the Islamic celebration, Muslims around the world dress up in their most stunning outfits, showcasing their culture and best threads in honour of the annual occasion.

Dressing up is one of the most prominent practices during Eid around the world, so much so that hours after prayer, thousands of people around the world flood their social media with their “Eid fit.”

Whilst styles differ from one country to another, one thing everyone seems to agree on is modesty and style. From a chic Abaya, to a baju kurung, Doha News will show you some of the most unique and contemporary Eid garments worn by Muslims around the world.

GCC COUNTRIES

Gulf countries are famous for their stunning abayas and white traditional male thobe, and it’s no different for Eid. Lately, several people have been hopping on the trend of colourful abayas made out of an array of different fabrics including crepe, silk and linen.

Some even come in more creative and contemporary designs, ranging from cool prints to beautiful embroidery. The styles also seem to change depending on international trends, which always play a major role in the designer’s inspiration.

In private women gatherings, stunning short and puffy dresses are worn, matched up with gold or diamond jewellery to complete the look.

Meanwhile, men wear the traditional white thobe and a fancy kandora to compliment it.

PAKISTAN

One cannot mention fashion without mentioning Pakistan— the country with dazzling prints and unmatched patterns.

The southeast Asian country’s traditional wear is called the shalwar kameez and is worn by both men and women. The beautiful patterned dress comes in different styles, fabrics, and stitches depending on the gender.

The male dress is called a kurta, and consists of a two-piece outfit: pants or culottes and a tunic.

What makes the outfit exceptionally unique is the way the patterns express the regional culture, reflecting the weather conditions and ways of living in different areas.

MOROCCO

During Eid, Moroccan women fluent there caftans, a traditional Moroccon dress that comes in various dazzling styles and a stunning mixture of colours.

But there’s something extra special about Moroccan wear, each region in the country has a specific handmade fashion signature that is solely unique to its people. This includes Tarz Rbati (Rabat-inspired creations), Tarz Lfassi (Fez-inspired signatures), and various other prints that reflect Morocco’s exceptional creations and the breathtaking colourfulness of the country.

MALAYSIA

During Eid, Malaysian women usually wear baju kurung and baju kebaya.

The stunning outfit consists of loose-fitting two-piece wear that comprises of collarless blouse and skirt with a folded pleat that is called the kain.

As for men, they wear baju melayu, a modest top and simple straight-cut pants, which come in an array of colours and fabric.

Have you got some Eid outfits you want to share? Reach out to us for a chance to be featured on our social media platforms!